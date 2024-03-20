UNFI WORKERS IN GEORGIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Organizing Momentum Continues as 99 Drivers in Atlanta Choose Teamsters

ATLANTA, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) in Atlanta have voted by 95 percent to join Teamsters Local 728. The organizing victory marks the end of a monthslong campaign by UNFI workers to win strong union representation and is the second Teamsters organizing victory at the company in less than two months.

The successful unionization effort comes at a critical juncture, amid UNFI's union-busting attempts at its facilities in Sarasota and Pompano Beach, Fla., where Teamsters are currently organizing. UNFI is arguing that the NLRB should not conduct an election because it outsourced its driver positions to a notorious anti-union carrier. The Teamsters have filed unfair labor practice charges against UNFI for its obvious and unlawful attempt to destroy workers' rights.

"I voted for the Teamsters for improved wages, better benefits and a pension, and real job security," said Stephen Oloyde, a 22-year driver at UNFI. "With the recent news of UNFI's attempts to outsource driver jobs in Florida, it's more crucial than ever to stand together and protect ourselves."

The win in Atlanta follows recent Teamsters organizing victories at UNFI in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Last year, more than 1,000 workers at the company voted to join the Teamsters nationwide. The Teamsters represent more than 4,000 members at UNFI across the U.S.

"This resonant victory is just the latest example of UNFI workers joining together to take control of their workplace. Our momentum keeps growing, and each win is a resounding declaration to corporations everywhere: workers will not be silenced, intimidated, or exploited," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "We will not allow this company to take its workers for granted. If UNFI wants to continue committing serious unfair labor practices, they will embolden and mobilize more workers to join our fight. And we will continue to win."

