UNFO and OrthoPediatrics Partner to Bring Non-Invasive Foot Brace for Newborns to U.S. Market

Partnership Delivers First Alternative to Painful Casting for Metatarsus Adductus, Affecting Hundreds of Thousands of Newborns Annually

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNFO Med Ltd., manufacturer of the Universal Neonatal Foot Orthotics (UNFO) system, today announced its partnership with OrthoPediatrics to bring its FDA-approved corrective foot brace for Metatarsus Adductus (MTA) to the United States. The condition affects approximately 7% of newborns, causing the front of the foot to turn inward. UNFO marks the first non-invasive alternative to casting and surgery for this condition.

Metatarsus Adductus—also known as Metatarsus Varus—is a congenital foot condition caused by misalignment at the tarsometatarsal joints in the midfoot. When one sibling has this genetic condition, the likelihood increases to 12% for subsequent children. Without treatment, affected children face increased risk of foot deformities, chronic pain, developmental hip dysplasia, and gait problems that can cause frequent falls.

For decades, casting and surgical intervention have been the only treatment options for MTA in infants. Traditional casting causes significant discomfort and distress for both infants and parents, often requiring multiple applications over several months.

UNFO's corrective foot brace, developed by pediatric orthopedic specialist Dr. Izak Daizade, eliminates this painful process entirely. After thirty years treating newborns and ten years of focused research, Dr. Daizade created UNFO—a short orthotic device worn below the ankle that addresses the three-dimensional anatomic deformities in infants' foot structures. The discreet, sandal-like design provides effective correction while ensuring gentle, comfortable care. Dr. Daizade has successfully treated over 15,000 patients with a 95% success rate.

"By partnering with OrthoPediatrics, we're bringing UNFO to families across the U.S., transforming care for newborns with Metatarsus Adductus," said Dr. Daizade, CEO of UNFO Med Ltd. "This represents more than a technological advancement—it's a fundamental shift toward proactive, compassionate pediatric orthopedic care that spares infants unnecessary pain and trauma."

UNFO's patented, FDA-approved foot brace is now available to medical practitioners and orthopedic specialists throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://opsb.com/products/lower-extremity-solutions/unfo.

ABOUT UNFO Med Ltd:

UNFO Med Ltd. is at the forefront of pioneering pediatric orthopedic innovation, committed to reshaping the landscape of early childhood healthcare. With a mission to revolutionize treatment methodologies, UNFO specializes in crafting innovative solutions for prevalent orthopedic conditions in infants and children. The Universal Neonatal Foot Orthotics (UNFO) system represents a pinnacle of cutting-edge healthcare technology. Developed collaboratively with esteemed medical experts, including a renowned Israeli pediatric orthopedic specialist, UNFO introduces an innovative approach to corrective foot care for newborns.

Contact:

Marisa Fine

[email protected]

SOURCE UNFO Med Ltd.