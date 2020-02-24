unfollowclub® Launches 'The Purchase Agreement' Elevating Non-Traditional Eyewear Design Teams

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Counter-culture art collaborative and private label eyewear design team unfollowclub® announced today new design, manufacturing, and distribution services to connect brands with unique luxury promotional eyewear products. The founders of The Purchase Agreement bring together decades of subculture brand experience with a network of freelance designers, non-traditional distributors, and small-batch manufacturers to elevate unique eyewear designs and support emerging brands.

"With the launch of thepurchaseagreement.com we are connecting clients with distinctive luxury promotional brand opportunities and emerging brands with premium custom eyewear design and production capabilities," said Jorg Schuster, unfollowclub founder. "Eyewear is a premium brand memento that is worn every day. Artists and independent brands can now choose from a large selection of trend-forward frame features to craft high end sunglass designs or design their own."

unfollowclub is a counter-culture art collaborative bringing together design creatives from around the world through an online engagement platform and local meetups. The collaborative supports independent designers with cost effective small batch production capabilities, including helping brands design and produce high end sunglass lines. The 100+ artists from around the world who make up unfollowclub support artistic and brand collaboration, customization, personalized manufacturing, and increased artist exposure.

"By collaborating with unfollowclub our team produced a unique eyewear line for Stown Ltd. that complements our high-end clothing designs and art pieces," said New York-based designer Spencer Cohen of Stown Ltd. "They helped express my brand vision and the result embodies premium quality and originality."

"unfollowclub represents the future of design by advancing collaboration and providing non-traditional distribution and manufacturing channels to support independent brands and artists," said Schuster. "With ThePurchaseAgreement.com, we are providing access to independent designers and elevating unique brands by offering small batch manufacturing opportunities."

About unfollowclub®

unfollowclub® is an independent art label focused on community, open-minded thinking, and supporting emerging talent. Thepurchaseagreement.com is the private label agency under unfollowclub LLC. Reach out at https://www.thepurchaseagreement.com.

