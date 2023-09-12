Unforeseen Challenges Prompt KMM Group to Reschedule New Facility Launch

News provided by

KMM Group

12 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

HATBORO, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group, Ltd., a leading ultra-precision machining and centerless grinding solutions provider, has announced a rescheduling of its ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new state-of-the-art facility, initially slated for this fall. The ceremony has been rescheduled for April 2024, aligning with the symbolism of a springtime renewal and fresh start.

Continue Reading
Sign installation at KMM Group Ltd. ultra-precision manufacturing facility
Sign installation at KMM Group Ltd. ultra-precision manufacturing facility

The decision to reschedule stems from a commitment to ensure the new facility not only meets the company's renowned standards of excellence but also guarantees the safety and well-being of its stakeholders. Unforeseen challenges in the construction phase, coupled with supply chain complications in equipment deliveries, have led to a temporary delay in obtaining the necessary occupancy certifications.

"While we were eagerly looking forward to unveiling our new facility this fall, our primary concern remains the safety, quality, and readiness of the infrastructure," said John Shegda, CEO. "We believe in doing things right, even if it means waiting a little longer. We're committed to ensuring that when our doors do open, they reveal a facility we're wholly proud of."

KMM Group wishes to emphasize that these challenges are temporary and that the core operations and services provided to its clientele remain unaffected. Stakeholders can expect regular updates leading up to the spring event and are assured of a launch that will be worth the wait.

The company extends its gratitude to its partners, clients, and the public for their continued support and understanding. Questions and inquiries related to the rescheduling can be directed to [email protected] or by calling the main line at (888) 499-5657.

About KMM Group, Ltd.

The KMM Group, Ltd., is a collaborative fusion of three world-class companies: KVI Inc., M&S Centerless Grinding, Inc., and Meron Medical. It manufactures mission-critical components for medical, aerospace, space exploration, high-tech, and defense industries, drawing on its collective 100-year history of leading-edge ultra-precision machining and centerless grinding experience. KMM Group, Ltd., 258 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA, 19040; KMMGrp.com; (888) 499-5657

CONTACT:
Amy Rodgers
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
(215) 280-1374

SOURCE KMM Group

Also from this source

KMM Group, Ltd. President & CEO Honored as 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 Recipients

KMM Group, Ltd. Launches 2023 Hiring Campaign Amid Massive Facility Expansion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.