Unforgettable Gala Continues 20-Year Tradition of Honoring Asian Americans in Entertainment, Announces Top Honors to "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Pachinko"

--Eugene Cordero of Marvel's "Loki" to Emcee 20th UNFO Gala, Joined by Casts of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Pachinko," "Turning Red," and More as Hollywood Gathers for API Community's Biggest Night in Entertainment--

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unforgettable Gala , also known as UNFO, the nation's largest and longest-running Asian Pacific Islander awards show, is marking 20 years of honoring API excellence and representation in entertainment, arts and culture. Character Media today announces actor Eugene Cordero (Marvel's "Loki") as this year's emcee, the first time a Filipino American has hosted the API community's leading entertainment gala. Also appearing at UNFO are Actor in Film honoree Ke Huy Quan and Breakout in Film honoree Stephanie Hsu of "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Receiving the Breakout in TV Award is Minha Kim of "Pachinko," with the hit series also receiving this year's Vanguard Award. Bretman Rock will receive the Digital Influencer Award, and Domee Shi and Julia Cho will receive the Writer Award for "Turning Red." Daniel Dae Kim and Lisa Ling, co-chairs of the awards selection committee, will deliver this year's keynote address.

Themed "Illuminate" for 2022, UNFO is recognizing API luminaries of past decades while celebrating this year's honorees and calling upon the community to illuminate the path forward for the next generation of API talent. The 20th annual Unforgettable Gala, presented by Lexus and produced by Character Media, takes place on Saturday, December 17, at the Beverly Hilton.

"As the first Filipino to host the Unforgettable Gala, I am honored to represent the diversity of the Asian American community," says Cordero. The writer, comedian and actor is known for his numerous roles in film and television, most recently starring in Jo Koy's feature "Easter Sunday" and the Marvel TV series "Loki." Adds Cordero, "APIs have made great strides in entertainment in recent years, but we still fall short in representation in lead roles on camera and leadership roles off camera."

Founded in 2002, the black-tie affair was created by James Ryu, founder and publisher of award-winning magazines KoreAm Journal, Audrey Magazine, Kore Asian Media and Character Media, all of which have highlighted API changemakers making their mark. Last year's UNFO honorees included John Cho, Simu Liu and Sandra Oh, amongst many others. Returning this year as presenting sponsor is Lexus.

Additional UNFO sponsors include Joseon Empire, Society 1, Pechanga Resort Casino, Le Mieux Skincare, J&K Gouw and Panda Restaurant Group.

About The Unforgettable Gala:

The Unforgettable Gala was created in 2002 by James Ryu, founder and publisher of Character Media, to celebrate diversity across the API community and recognize the successes of the past year. The black-tie affair highlights celebrities, influencers and leaders who have contributed to the arts, entertainment and culture. For more information on the Unforgettable Gala and how to sponsor, please visit UnforgettableGala.com .

About Character Media:

Character Media, a subsidiary of Imperial Family Companies, has been the premier source of news and events for the Asian American entertainment community for more than 30 years (along with its predecessors Kore Asian Media, KoreAm Journal and Audrey Magazine). Character Media traces its roots back to 1990, when it was founded by Jung Shig Ryu and his son, current publisher James Ryu, under the name KoreAm Journal.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, two F performance models, and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

