Unfunded Calls for Community Action Against Possible Education Budget Cuts

News provided by

unfunded

04 Dec, 2023, 08:33 ET

Empowering Local Action for School Infrastructure Amid Looming Federal Funding Crisis

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unfunded, a proactive crowdfunding platform for school infrastructure, recently asked for intensified community action in response to the House Republican leadership's call for drastic cuts to public education. The billions in proposed cuts threaten to exacerbate existing disparities in school facilities, particularly in poor and minority communities.

A Pressing Need for Community Intervention

Continue Reading
Unfunded
Unfunded
Unfunded
Unfunded

"Over the years, it's a sad fact that crowdfunding efforts have had to become ubiquitous in schools fighting for survival," said Vaishali McCarthy, Unfunded founder. "And now, recent budget proposals by the U.S. House paint a troubling picture for the future of public education in America again. With a proposed $14.7 billion cut to Title I funding and potential elimination of essential programs*, the already dire state of our school infrastructure is set to worsen."

Unfunded's Role in Addressing School Infrastructure Crisis

"The situation in schools across the inner-city in places like Philadelphia, Florida, and Detroit, highlights the severity of the infrastructure crisis in specific areas – but it is no less true across the country," said McCarthy. "Aging facilities, inadequate heating systems, and hazardous conditions are a daily reality for many students. And these proposed federal cuts are just further political ploys that devastate already struggling schools, increasing the urgency for alternative funding sources."

Unfunded focuses on localizing the response to the infrastructure divide by enabling communities, local governments, and PTAs to fund specific school projects. Unfunded complements state and federal initiatives, ensuring that schools receive the support they need without bureaucratic delays or political hurdles.

"As the economic landscape shifts, political tides turn, and federal support waxes and wanes, the role of platforms like Unfunded becomes even more critical. We cannot just stand by while our children learn in hazardous environments. And it goes even further than physical safety: it's about dignity, equality, and the future of our communities," McCarthy added.

Unfunded urges communities, philanthropists, and local businesses to step forward and contribute to this cause. The platform offers a way to make direct, impactful changes that support specific schools in immediate need of infrastructure improvements – like a current campaign to fund a playground for a school in Iowa.

Explore the ongoing Unfunded projects by signing up for the newsletter. And follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

*Info sourced from recent D.C. news in Politico: https://www.politico.com/newsletters/weekly-education/2023/11/13/house-weighs-deep-education-funding-cuts-as-shutdown-looms-00126777 

About Unfunded

Founded by Vaishali McCarthy, licensed architect and board member of the Colorado Department of Education, Unfunded is an innovative online platform dedicated to addressing the chronic underfunding of U.S. public school infrastructure. Unfunded unites communities in need and connects schools with donors, facilitating impactful change in educational environments across the nation. Learn more at: www.un-funded.com.

Media Contact:
Vaishali McCarthy, Founder
1-303-801-0079
369164@email4pr.com

SOURCE unfunded

Also from this source

Unfunded Supports Grassroots Solutions for Biden-Harris School Infrastructure Shortfalls - Calls for Targeted Community Action

Unfunded Supports Grassroots Solutions for Biden-Harris School Infrastructure Shortfalls - Calls for Targeted Community Action

In a monumental effort to rebuild America, the Biden-Harris Administration has channeled over $220 billion so far into infrastructure projects across ...
Building Schools, Not Warehouses - Unfunded's Blueprint for Transforming Brick-and-Mortar Institutions Into Heart and Soul Community Spaces

Building Schools, Not Warehouses - Unfunded's Blueprint for Transforming Brick-and-Mortar Institutions Into Heart and Soul Community Spaces

School-budget crowdfunding champion, Unfunded, continues to challenge the status quo by redefining how schools should feel: spaces that are inviting, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Federal and State Legislation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.