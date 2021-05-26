Ungerboeck and EventBooking Merge to Better Serve the Event Industry

With the backing of Cove Hill Partners, these two leaders bring their combination of over 50 years of experience together to power the events world in ways never before possible. Manish Chandak of Ungerboeck will serve as President and CEO, and Steve Mackenzie of EventBooking will serve as Executive Vice President.

"Together, we unify our efforts to provide easy-to-learn and powerful products to drive the industry forward, all while we marry the aspects that clients love about each," Mackenzie said. "And, of course, the biggest focus will always be on service and ensuring we continue to set the standard in this area."

While Ungerboeck and EventBooking have developed similar offerings in the past, they've always shared the same mission: driving innovation for the success of their customers. Now, under one company with one set of values and a shared roadmap, the unified team can focus on propelling their clients' business to new levels and help the entire events world achieve new heights.

Brad Mayne, CEO of International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), said: "IAVM is delighted with the news of this merger. Not only have Ungerboeck and EventBooking been long-standing IAVM members, but they have also contributed immensely to areas such as our education and diversity initiatives that make the lives of industry professionals better. I'm looking forward to the innovation and service levels that this merge will bring to our members."

"This is the best way to come out the pandemic as the industry expects technology-driven efficiencies and new attendee experiences," Chandak said. "We could not have found a better growth equity firm than Cove Hill Partners as they share our values and mission. Adding EventBooking to this group is the perfect trifecta to accelerate us into the future as the world's event software."

William Blair advised Ungerboeck, and Raymond James advised Cove Hill Partners on the transaction.

About Ungerboeck

Ungerboeck provides industry-leading event and venue management software to over 50,000 users in over 50 countries around the world, empowering the people that bring people together. Their comprehensive platform offers event professionals leading-edge Software as a Service (SaaS) technology that provides a 360 view of their business, allowing them to cut costs, save time, and increase revenue. Founded in 1985, Ungerboeck is headquartered in the United States, with regional presence in Germany, France, Mexico, England, Australia, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. ungerboeck.com

About EventBooking

Event Booking is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that specializes in online booking and venue management for arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, and more. EventBooking takes pride in its clients, who oversee the many moving parts that make a large-scale event possible. EventBooking retains a 99% customer satisfaction rating, based on regular polls of their client base, which extends across 24 countries and over 1,000 venues. www. eventbooking.com

About Cove Hill Partners

Cove Hill Partners is a private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to build market-leading consumer and technology companies. The firm manages a long-duration capital base with over $2.5 billion of commitments from its investors and founders. covehillpartners.com

