Ungerboeck Powers USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The USA Pavilion will benefit from Ungerboeck's proven end-to-end event management software for venues, including Online Event Registration, the Event Portal, real-time event updates and details, and our Room Diagramming solution. Ungerboeck's platform will allow staff to seamlessly manage the event details, within the spaces of the Pavilion.



"As a U.S.-based and globally operating company, we at Ungerboeck are especially honored to power the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 with our technology. World Expos are iconic events, and we are proud to be a central element of success within this prestigious Expo. Ungerboeck's solutions and services are on offer to power other international pavilions as well.," said Ungerboeck President and CEO Manish Chandak.



Acting Commissioner General of the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Philip Frayne said, "The USA is always creating and innovating. We are proud to be partnering with Ungerboeck and implementing their state-of-the-art solutions to power our USA Pavilion with tools that will support our team and make the visitor journey more enjoyable. The software will help ensure the smooth execution of all of our events, including the dynamic speakers and diverse cultural performers that we have planned throughout the six months."



ABOUT THE USA PAVILION

The USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 will celebrate the theme, "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future." Exhibits will showcase the freedoms and opportunities that built a dynamic and open society, paving the way for American innovation and prosperity. Expo 2020 Dubai is scheduled to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.usapavilion.org or contact us via email at [email protected]

ABOUT UNGERBOECK

Ungerboeck is the world's leading event technology software empowering over 50,000 users in more than 50 countries. Our community of customers includes top shows from across the world; amazing performing arts venues; global convention centers; some of the world's most visited museums, professional sports arenas, and stadia; plus, other unique events and venues of all shapes and sizes.

For more than 35 years, Ungerboeck has served as the event industry's technology leader – driving innovation and helping organizations adapt to emerging trends. The organization's signature platform is available in six languages. Ungerboeck proudly supports its worldwide client base from its global headquarters in the United States with regional presence in Germany, France, Mexico, England, Australia, and China.

For additional information about Ungerboeck, please contact Stacie Bauer at +1-636-300-5606 x113 or via email at [email protected]

SOURCE Ungerboeck

Related Links

ungerboeck.com

