UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law Launches Mostly Online Health and Life Sciences Specialization

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law is expanding its focus on specialized legal education with the fall 2025 launch of a new concentration in Health and Life Sciences Law. Adding to the current concentration in Intellectual Property (IP), Technology, and Information Law, Hybrid JD students may pursue the new Health and Life Sciences focus which will highlight the intersection of healthcare, science, IP, and business law. The expanded interdisciplinary and experiential course offerings will help prepare graduates for advanced careers in an expanding global economy.

The Health and Life Sciences Law curriculum will address the development, distribution, and regulation of biological products and services, including biotech, biologics, and pharmaceuticals. Instructors will train students to become subject-matter experts and strategic thinkers through exploration of the connected pathways of business, IP, healthcare delivery, ethics, and regulatory planning to drive sustainable strategies from ideation to implementation.

"We have a tradition of innovation at UNH Franklin Pierce and in our health law and policy program. We are excited to expand our concentration in the Hybrid JD to incorporate the critical legal issues facing patients, providers, and businesses in the drug and device industry," says Professor Lucy Hodder, director of the Health and Life Sciences programs. "Our goal is to teach students to develop pathways to sustainable solutions in our healthcare and life sciences innovation space."

The mostly online Hybrid JD at UNH Franklin Pierce is aimed at professionals with experience in IP, technology, healthcare, life sciences, and related fields. The need for lawyers with IP and/or life sciences law experience exists in many industries, such as healthcare and medicine, tech and biopharma, business and entrepreneurship, as well as within government and policy driven organizations.

"Employers increasingly want to hire law graduates who have domain knowledge so they can hit the ground running. We have led the way in non-residential, specialized legal education for more than five years with our unique focus on IP and tech law," says UNH Franklin Pierce Dean Megan Carpenter. "Now, we have expanded our focus on specialized legal education to launch the careers of the next leaders in health and life sciences law."

The American Bar Association-approved non-residential JD launched in fall 2019 allows students to remain in their jobs and homes while earning their JD by requiring only 3-5 days of residency each quarter. The curriculum is designed to be year-round, 10 semesters total, lasting 3.5 years. The mostly online JD includes devoted full-time faculty resources, student services, curriculum, academic support, and admissions standards. To learn more, visit https://law.unh.edu/hybridjd.

Accredited by the American Bar Association, UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law is located in Concord, New Hampshire, and is world-renowned throughout its 50-year history for its IP and technology law program accounting for a network of successful alumni who work in more than 80 countries.

