UNH INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UnitedHealth Group" or "the Company") (NYSE: UNH) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired UnitedHealth Group securities between March 14, 2022 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/UNH.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, UnitedHealth repeatedly assured investors that it had taken steps to avoid anti-competitive behavior, including by setting up "robust firewall processes" to prevent customer sensitive information ("CSI") from being shared between UnitedHealthcare and Optum after the merger. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that UnitedHealth explicitly stated that Optum "invests extraordinary time, money, and resources into safeguarding [CSI] and keeping it walled off from UnitedHealthcare" and that "UnitedHealth Group's existing firewalls and data-security policies prohibit employees from improperly sharing external-customer CSI." As a result of these misrepresentations, the lawsuit claims that UnitedHealth stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

If you suffered a loss in UnitedHealth Group you have until July 15, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

