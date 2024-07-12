UNH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead UnitedHealth Group Inc.n Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all purchasers of securities of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) between March 14, 2022 and February 27, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 15, 2024.

To join the UnitedHealth class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25195 mailto:or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, UnitedHealth repeatedly assured investors that it had taken steps to avoid anti-competitive behavior, including by setting up "robust firewall processes" to prevent customer sensitive information ("CSI") from being shared between UnitedHealthcare and Optum after the merger (UnitedHealth's acquisition of Change Healthcare, which was then integrated into UnitedHealth's Optum business). Specifically, UnitedHealth explicitly stated that Optum "invests extraordinary time, money, and resources into safeguarding [CSI] and keeping it walled off from UnitedHealthcare" and that "UnitedHealth Group's existing firewalls and data-security policies prohibit employees from improperly sharing external-customer CSI." As a result of these misrepresentations, UnitedHealth stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against UnitedHealth Group Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is July 15, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/case/unitedhealth-group-inc/

