UNH Law Announces New Hybrid Juris Doctor (JD) in Intellectual Property and Technology Law with Coursework Primarily Online

CONCORD, N.H., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of New Hampshire School of Law has announced the fall 2019 launch of the nation's first Hybrid (online and residential) JD Program with a focus on intellectual property ("IP"), technology, and information law. Recently approved by the American Bar Association, this innovative program allows JD students to complete required coursework through both synchronous and asynchronous online channels with minimal residential requirements, replacing the need to relocate to New Hampshire to earn a law degree from a top-ranked IP program.

UNH Law's technology partner is iLaw, a BARBRI Company, and leading provider of online support to law schools in their J.D., non-J.D. and international programs. Founded by a former law school dean, iLaw will provide instructional design and student recruitment to UNH Law. iLaw delivers the interactive learning technology that drives outcome-based learning and connects students all over the world.

UNH Law's Hybrid JD Program is aimed at professionals who work in IP and technology, an area where UNH Law has been a top-ranked program since its founding and where faculty are internationally recognized experts. The school currently ranks among the nation's Top 5 schools in IP. IP exists in many professional areas, such as health care, tech, entertainment and media, manufacturing, finance, business, military, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

"We are the law school for the information age. And we are reversing the law school-student relationship," says UNH Law Dean Megan Carpenter. "Rather than your moving to Concord, NH for a top IP and technology law program, we are smashing through brick and mortar to bring our world-renowned IP faculty to you—wherever you are."

The Hybrid JD will offer parity with UNH Law's residential JD in regard to devoted full-time faculty resources, student services, curriculum, academic support, and admissions standards. Additionally, the Hybrid JD Program will maintain compliance with overall ABA Standards.

"Our Hybrid JD students can expect the same national-leading level of bar pass and career-placement success that our traditional JD program is known for," says Associate Dean for Administration and Director of Academic Success Leah Plunkett. "In 2017, UNH Law ranked #5 for open market employment and in the Top 15 in the country for first-time bar passage."

The Hybrid JD allows students to remain in their jobs and homes while earning their JD by requiring only select periods of residency each term (fall term—two periods of 3-5 days each; spring & summer terms—one period of 3-5 days). The curriculum is designed to be year-round, 10 semesters total, lasting 3.5 years. To learn more, visit https://law.unh.edu/hybridJD.

Accredited by the American Bar Association, UNH Law is located in Concord, New Hampshire, and is ranked as one of the nation's top 100 law schools and, for the 28th year in a row, a top-10 school for the study of intellectual property law.

