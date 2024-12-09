Unhooking Gen Z: Truth Initiative Launches "Outsmart Nicotine" and Enhanced EX® Program

The Growing Need for Proven Solutions

Despite a strong desire to quit, many young people are struggling and in need of proven resources and support. For young adults ages 18-24, often dubbed the "JUUL Generation," e-cigarette use remains alarmingly high with nearly 1 in 5 young adults at risk of lifelong nicotine addiction and many dual-using cigarettes or other nicotine products like oral pouches. Survey data reveal that more than half of e-cigarette users want to quit, but many report trying to quit unsuccessfully: the journey to freedom often feels overwhelming with some attempting to go it alone, trying to quit "cold turkey." According to a report by Truth Initiative, e-cigarettes have become bigger, stronger, and cheaper, hooking young people on easily available and highly addictive illegal products.

These troubling trends, combined with the link between nicotine addiction and anxiety and depression, make the need for proven quitting resources both urgent and complex.

"Quitting nicotine is hard, but it doesn't have to be a lonely or impossible battle," said Kathy Crosby, CEO and President of Truth Initiative. "With Outsmart Nicotine and the proven-effective EX Program, we're showing young people that freedom from addiction is possible – and giving them the tools to quit smarter, not harder."

Modern Tools to Help Young People Quit for Good

EX Program by Truth Initiative, a comprehensive, evidence-based program, is designed to help young people tackle addiction with personalized support. The enhanced EX Program offers free, science-based quitting support that meets young people where they are: on their phones, online, and on social media. It includes:

Personalized quit plans to address triggers and cravings

Interactive text messages offering judgement-free tips, motivation, and reminders

24/7 access to the nation's most established online quit community

A suite of engaging digital resources, including educational videos and tailored emails

A study published in JAMA found that EX Program text message support can increase a user's odds of quitting by up to 40%. These proven tools make it a trusted resource for young adults navigating the challenges of nicotine addiction.

For employers, health plans, government agencies, and public health organizations, EX Program Enterprise delivers a proven-effective, customizable, and HIPAA-compliant cessation solution that ensures businesses can play a critical role in helping people quit while fostering healthier workplaces.

Creative Campaign Highlights

The Outsmart Nicotine campaign created by Mojo Supermarket and Initiative, Truth Initiative's creative and media agency of record partners respectively, challenges the narrative that quitting is something young people have to do on their own. By pairing science-backed solutions with creative storytelling and uplifting messages, the campaign normalizes quitting as a shared challenge rather than a solitary struggle. Key elements include:

An ad campaign that encourages young people to outsmart nicotine: The campaign will break with "You Got This" featuring A Tribe Called Quest's iconic song "Can I Kick It?" that highlights the small, everyday victories that lead to a quit that sticks. Additional ads will follow, humorously showing desperate attempts to quit nicotine and highlighting the struggles of unsupported quitting. For example, "Spicy" depicts a young person eating a fiery hot pepper until the ad shifts to offer EX Program as a smarter, science-backed solution for breaking free from addiction. Other ads in the campaign include "Therapy Dogs," "Candles," and "Hypnotist."





Quit Collective of creators: A powerful, relatable series featuring well-known content creators on social media who will share their own quitting journeys to creating a supportive community and inspire others to take the first step toward freedom from nicotine.

@exprogram social: Posts that range from humorous to serious will bring advice from EX Program advice to life. "Office Quitters" shows how a hard-working young man hires his intern to follow him around and keep him from vaping until he joins EX Program. Other posts include advice from coaches who cook, exercise, or doodle to curb cravings, and young people talking about how quitting is hard but can be achieved with support.





A powerful, relatable series featuring well-known content creators on social media who will share their own quitting journeys to creating a supportive community and inspire others to take the first step toward freedom from nicotine. @exprogram social: Posts that range from humorous to serious will bring advice from EX Program advice to life. "Office Quitters" shows how a hard-working young man hires his intern to follow him around and keep him from vaping until he joins EX Program. Other posts include advice from coaches who cook, exercise, or doodle to curb cravings, and young people talking about how quitting is hard but can be achieved with support.

Join the Movement

Truth Initiative invites young people to join the movement: quitting is hard, but with EX Program, freedom is possible. Take the first step today by texting EXPROGRAM to 88709 or visiting exprogram.com. Organizations can explore the EX Program Enterprise solution at theexprogram.com.

About Truth Initiative®

Truth Initiative® is a national nonprofit public health organization committed to a future free from lifelong addiction, fostering healthier lives and a more resilient nation. Our mission is to prevent youth and young adult nicotine addiction and empower quitting for all. Through our evidence-based, market-leading cessation EX® Program and national public education and prevention campaigns, we are leading the fight against youth and young adult tobacco use, which threatens to put a new generation at risk of lifetime nicotine addiction. Our rigorous scientific research and policy studies, community and youth engagement programs supporting populations at high risk of using tobacco, and innovation in tobacco dependence treatment continue to contribute to ending one of the most critical public health battles of our time. Based in Washington, D.C., our organization was established and funded through the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement between attorneys general from 46 states, five U.S. territories, and the tobacco industry. To learn more, visit truthinitiative.org.

About EX® Program

EX® Program is a proven-effective tobacco cessation program, developed by Truth Initiative® with Mayo Clinic, that brings together the best evidence-based quitting approaches, interactive digital quitting programs, and the most established online quit community. EX Program has helped millions of youth and adults develop the skills and confidence to successfully quit. Truth Initiative research has shown that EX Program text messages can increase a user's odds of quitting by up to 40%. To learn more, visit exprogram.com.

About EX® Program Enterprise

Developed by Truth Initiative® with Mayo Clinic, EX® Program Enterprise is the best strategic partner for employers, health plans, and public health organizations to end smoking, vaping, and nicotine use. Sponsored users receive multimodal quitting support, available in both English and Spanish. Clients get real-time dashboards to track performance, year-round promotions, and expert Client Success guidance. To learn more about available options visit theexprogram.com.

