uni Brands Corporation Celebrates Courage Towards the Future at TEDWomen 2023

The partnership backed the 'Start Your Story' platform to foster creativity and connections

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From starting lines to dotted lines. uni Brands Corporation proudly partnered with TEDWomen 2023: "Two steps forward" in Atlanta, GA, from October 11th to 13th. The conference celebrated those taking bold strides into the future, working unapologetically to make big dreams become reality. The speaker casting was formed by people working on new models of equity and inclusion or blazing trails as pioneers, with names such as actress Glenn Close, writer Laurel Braitman, and many more.

During the event, uni commissioned Atlanta-based artist Aysha Pennerman, who created an interactive mural installation that captured the profound beauty and diversity of the city and the event. Attendees were encouraged to actively participate in making their mark on the mural by coloring it with vibrant POSCA markers from uni. Pennerman's design captured the essence of women boldly navigating new trajectories toward the future. "Through symbolic paths that intertwine, these visuals reflect the strength and determination of women embracing uncertainty with courage," says Pennerman. Against the backdrop of Atlanta's skyline, each stride echoed the city's spirit of diversity and aspiration, embodying the idea that progress comes from breaking free of constraints.

The partnership continues uni's "Start Your Story" campaign, focused on celebrating and supporting inspiring individuals who are writing the next chapter of their lives. uni's mission is to 'Enrich lives by inspiring creativity and connection'. "We are grateful to support this partnership, as it perfectly aligns with our vision and TED's mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyze impact", highlighted uni's President, Mike Parker.

About uni Brands Corporation

For more than 135 years, uni Brands Corporation has been the leader in the design, development, and delivery of writing and art product solutions. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, uni continues to deliver best-in-class products that are a catalyst for creativity and connection. uni's robust and innovative portfolio includes products under the uniball, POSCA, Emott, and Pin brands. For more information about uni and our family of brands, visit uniballco.com.

Contact: [email protected]

About TED
TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the hundreds of TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed)  and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future. View a full list of TED's many programs and initiatives. TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Our aim is to help create a future worth pursuing for all. Follow TED on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and on LinkedIn.

Contact: press@ted.com

SOURCE uni

