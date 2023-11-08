uni Brands Corporation Teams Up with IMG Academy on National Signing Day

News provided by

uni

08 Nov, 2023, 12:13 ET

The partnership supports student-athletes that are writing the next chapter of their athletic careers at IMG Academy

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the starting lines to the dotted lines, uni Brands Corporation and IMG Academy are once again joining forces to support National Signing Day on both November 8th and December 20th. The occasions represent a powerful moment when student-athletes commit to the next chapter of their athletic and academic journeys. IMG Academy will host both events on its Bradenton, Florida campus, where they expect to have over 50 student-athletes signing for National Signing Day and around 100 student-athletes in total committing to a collegiate sports program to further their academic and athletic careers.

Continue Reading
Student-athletes committing to the next chapter of their athletic and academic journeys.
Student-athletes committing to the next chapter of their athletic and academic journeys.

This is the second time uni has sponsored National Signing Day as part of its platform "Start Your Story," which is focused on supporting and inspiring individuals writing the next chapter of their lives. uni understands that a picture may capture the memorable moment when individuals commit to their goals, but a pen's signature permanently solidifies this milestone.

"Athletics and academics represent powerful and formative parts of our unique stories, which is why we continue to support National Signing Day. We're grateful to the opportunity to celebrate these student-athletes as they memorialize this important moment in their inspiring journey," highlights Mike Parker, President of uni North America.

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunities for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences. More information about the partnership can be found at https://www.imgacademy.com/about-img-academy/sponsors/uniball.

"National Signing Day remains one of the most significant events in a student-athletes journey and there is no better partner to help inspire that story than uni," said Vanessa Taveras, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at IMG Academy. "We look forward to watching our student-athletes at IMG Academy put pen to paper and win their future."

About uni Brands Corporation
For more than 135 years, uni Brands Corporation has been the leader in the design, development, and delivery of writing and art product solutions. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, uni continues to deliver best-in-class products that are a catalyst for creativity and connection. uni's robust and innovative portfolio includes products under the uniball, POSCA, Emott, and Pin brands. For more information about uni and our family of brands, visit uniballco.com.

About IMG Academy
IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

  • Boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.
  • Online coaching via the IMG Academy+ brand, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance
  • Online college recruiting, via the NCSA brand, providing student-athletes content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches

To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.

Press Contact uni:
Beatriz Lorente - [email protected]

SOURCE uni

Also from this source

uni Brands Corporation Celebrates Courage Towards the Future at TEDWomen 2023

uni Brands Corporation Celebrates Courage Towards the Future at TEDWomen 2023

From starting lines to dotted lines. uni Brands Corporation proudly partnered with TEDWomen 2023: "Two steps forward" in Atlanta, GA, from October...
SECRET WALLS ACADEMY LAUNCHES "POSCA UNI-VERSITY", POWERED BY POSCA, TO INSPIRE TOMORROW'S ARTISTS AMID SHRINKING EDUCATION BUDGETS AND SPACE

SECRET WALLS ACADEMY LAUNCHES "POSCA UNI-VERSITY", POWERED BY POSCA, TO INSPIRE TOMORROW'S ARTISTS AMID SHRINKING EDUCATION BUDGETS AND SPACE

Introducing "POSCA uni-versity", the ultimate back-to-school partnership between Secret Walls and uni. As the new school year approaches, Secret...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Education

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.