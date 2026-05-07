Uni K Natural Wax Studio Brings Its Signature Natural Waxing Experience to Scottsdale with Two New Openings and Eight More on the Way

Franchise Owner and Area Developer Kami Ebner Brings the Nation's Premier Natural Waxing Experience to the Greater Scottsdale Market with a Commitment to 10 Studios

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uni K Wax, the national brand known for its gentle, natural approach to waxing, has officially opened two new Scottsdale locations at Shea/101 and Lincoln/Scottsdale Road. The openings mark the beginning of a larger expansion plan, with franchise owner and area developer Kami Ebner committed to bringing 10 studios to the greater Scottsdale market.

For Kami, the decision to bring Uni K to Scottsdale was rooted in the community's strong connection to wellness, beauty, and elevated self-care.

Kami Eber Personal Wax Warmer

"Scottsdale is a community that truly values wellness, natural beauty, and premium self-care," said Kami. "When I discovered what made Uni K's waxing experience so different, from the natural wax to the individual wax pot used for every guest, I knew this was something I wanted to bring to our market. It is gentle, thoughtful, and unlike anything else I had experienced."

Uni K's approach centers around its proprietary natural wax, made with two natural ingredients: pine resin and beeswax. The wax is applied warm, never hot, and is designed to grip the hair rather than the skin, helping create a smoother, more comfortable experience with minimal redness or irritation.

A defining part of the Uni K experience is its individual wax pot system. Each guest receives their own personal wax pot for their service, eliminating double-dipping and creating a more hygienic, personalized experience from start to finish.

Beyond the wax itself, Uni K studios are designed to feel welcoming and elevated. Each location is staffed by trained specialists who focus on comfort, consistency, and helping guests feel confident in their skin.

"Beyond our reputation, Uni K Wax's unique approach sets us apart in the crowded beauty and wellness landscape. The company's focus on providing a personalized, all-natural waxing experience has resonated with consumers seeking safer and more effective alternatives. Its proprietary ElastiK wax™ and Personal Wax Warmer Guarantee™ ensures that every client receives a tailored treatment, further strengthening the brand's promise of quality and care." said Heather Harris, CEO of Uni K Wax.

With eight additional studios planned, Kami vision is to bring Uni K's natural waxing experience to neighborhoods throughout one of the Southwest's most dynamic and health-conscious markets.

About Uni K Natural Wax Studio

Uni K Natural Wax Studio offers a premium natural waxing experience for all genders and skin types. Using a proprietary flexible wax made with natural ingredients, Uni K provides a gentler and more effective alternative to traditional waxing. Learn more at www.unikwax.com.

SOURCE Uni K Wax Natural Wax Studio