Unibet provides boost for women's boxing with new ambassador sponsorship

Kindred invests in women's boxing in the United Kingdom through a sponsorship with three world champion stars of the sport becoming brand ambassadors for Unibet. The sponsorship is the largest ambassador deal with active female boxers in the UK in terms of sponsorship length and value. 

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) flagship brand, Unibet, has signed a 12-month sponsorship with the boxing trio Raven Chapman, Ellie Scotney, and Nina Hughes- driving Kindred's ambitious new sponsorship model into women's boxing. Chapman, signed to Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions, is the WBC International Champion. Scotney is part of Shane McGuigan's stable of fighters and recently became the IBF World Super-Bantamweight Champion with a victory over Cherneka Johnson. Hughes has held the WBA Bantamweight world title since July 2022. The deal is the largest ambassador deal agreed with active female boxers in the UK, outstripping any similar commercial agreement made by a UK company regarding sponsorship length and value.

"Interest in women's boxing is booming, and we felt it was imperative for Kindred to double down on our commitment to the sport - and these three fantastic fighters in particular. We couldn't think of three better brand ambassadors for Kindred, as they encapsulate everything that is great about boxing. We can't wait for what the next year will bring for them all, and we hope that Kindred's support helps drive them to even bigger and better achievements," says Sam Mead, General Manager Kindred Group.

"Unibet has made a clear commitment to women's boxing, and it's exciting to be part of it. In speaking to them, it was clear that their ambitions for the sport match mine, and their support will be invaluable to me as my career develops," says Raven Chapman, WBC International Champion.

Kindred's sponsorship model is focused on contributing responsibly and sustainably to sporting organizations and their communities. Kindred has invested in local communities and clubs, including #TeamTalk initiatives, a mental health project that aims to provide a `safe space' for men to talk, which is supported by Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard.

