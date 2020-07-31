Unibet Sportsbook Launches in Indiana on the Pala Interactive Gaming Platform

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pala Interactive follow on from their successful launch of Kindred Group's Unibet brand in Pennsylvania by launching Unibet in Indiana, right as the sports season restarts.

Pala Interactive has a multi-year license agreement with Kindred Group to serve and provide the group with a leading online real money gaming platform. In Indiana, they have integrated the Kambi Sports platform into their proprietary online gaming platform, right as the puck is dropping in NHL and the tip-off happens in the NBA.

"Unibet needed to be ready for sports season and our team was absolutely delighted to deliver this on schedule on our platform," said Pala Interactive CEO Jim Ryan. "They now have a fantastic Sportsbook experience available for Indiana residents, right as the NBA and NHL begins again. We're looking forward to working with them next in Iowa."

"Unibet are excited to provide a safe and secure environment for residents of Indiana to bet on their favorite sports. Getting live as the season starts again in basketball was vitally important to the group, given that we are an Authorized Sports Betting Operator of the NBA. It was great to have Pala Interactive on our side to do this," says Manuel Stan, SVP of Kindred US.

About Pala Interactive

Founded in 2013, Pala Interactive LLC anticipated the growth of online gaming opportunities in the United States and now provides its proprietary Online Gaming Platform for real money and social gaming.

The Pala Interactive Online Gaming Platform consists of proprietary technology which includes player account management system, online casino and poker products complimented by our integrated sports platform, relevant marketing tool integrations and optional customer and marketing support services.

Read more about us at www.palainteractive.com for more information or reach out to the media contacts listed below.

Jim Ryan – CEO, Pala Interactive, LLC

+1 416 518 1771

[email protected]

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe and Australia, offering over 27 million customers across 11 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs about 1,700 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a founding member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com. Nasdaq Stockholm, KIND-SDB

SOURCE Pala Interactive, LLC

Related Links

http://www.palainteractive.com

