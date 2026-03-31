Uniblock Raises $5.2M to Operate Blockchain Infrastructure

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniblock, the managed infrastructure layer for blockchain applications, has raised $5.2 million in funding ($7.5M to date). The round brings together investors across the US, Japan, India, Singapore, and the Solana ecosystem, including SBI, AllianceDAO, CoinSwitch, Blockchain Founders Fund, Hustle Fund, AAF Management, NGC Ventures, Alchemy, MoonPay among others, with angel participation from executives at Kraken, Uber, and CoinList.

Alongside the raise, Uniblock has shipped a suite of AI-native developer tools built for how blockchain development actually happens today.

The Infrastructure Problem

Blockchain infrastructure has entered a new phase. Stripe has entered the crypto arena in a big way with its $1.1B acquisition of Bridge for stablecoins, Privy for wallets and now Tempo, its own Layer 1 blockchain for payments, with Mastercard, Visa, and UBS already testing on the network. Mainstream media networks broadcast Polymarket prediction market odds in live news tickers alongside war coverage and election results. Tokenized assets trade on regulated exchanges.

At the same time, AI agents are beginning to read and write blockchain data autonomously, and developers increasingly build through AI coding assistants rather than reading documentation line by line.

No single blockchain data provider covers every chain an application may need. No single provider can guarantee uptime. Without a managed orchestration layer, every team builds and maintains its own routing and fallback system. AI agents face the same fragmentation with less tolerance for it.

Uniblock Today

Uniblock operates the managed infrastructure layer between blockchain applications and the 55 data partners they depend on. One API key provides access to over 300 blockchains and more than 3,000 APIs, with patented auto-routing that handles provider selection, failover, and data normalization. Over 3,000 projects and 4,000 developers run on the platform. Customers including Plume Network, Stellar Blockchain, Hypernative, Oku Trade, nReach, and Apechain run production workloads. Plume Network and Apechain run Uniblock as managed RPC infrastructure through ecosystem partnerships.

AI-driven API consumption is a growing segment on the platform. It accelerates Uniblock's own development, powers the product's intelligent routing engine, and represents a new category of infrastructure consumer.

AI-Native Developer Tools

Alongside the raise, Uniblock has shipped a suite of AI-native developer tools designed for how blockchain development happens today:

MCP Server. AI agents call Uniblock's unified APIs directly with no humans in the loop. Live at a public endpoint.

AI agents call Uniblock's unified APIs directly with no humans in the loop. Live at a public endpoint. LLM-Optimized Documentation (llms.txt). Structured API reference built for AI consumption. When a developer's AI assistant queries Uniblock integration details, the answer is accurate.

Structured API reference built for AI consumption. When a developer's AI assistant queries Uniblock integration details, the answer is accurate. Agent Skills. Ready-to-paste context for Claude, Codex, Cursor, and other AI coding environments. Developers drop these into their IDE so the AI writes correct Uniblock integration code on the first attempt.

"Two shifts are happening at once. Mainstream companies are bringing production workloads to blockchain, and AI agents are starting to read and write chain data autonomously. Both need the same thing: reliable infrastructure across hundreds of chains. That's what Uniblock runs."

Kevin Callahan, CEO and Co-Founder, Uniblock

"The next wave of blockchain adoption will depend on infrastructure that simplifies an increasingly complex ecosystem while maintaining dependable performance. Uniblock is building exactly that through a single API layer that simplifies multi-chain access for developers, enterprises, and AI-driven applications, and we are pleased to support the team as it enters this next phase of growth."

Eiichiro So, CEO & Managing Director of SBI Ven Capital

"Stripe bought Bridge for $1.1B. Visa is embracing onchain. AI agents are transacting autonomously. All of them need reliable multi-chain infrastructure. Uniblock built it. 3,000 projects already run on the platform and that number only grows from here."

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner, Blockchain Founders Fund

Use of Funds

Capital will accelerate platform expansion: deepening chain coverage, scaling the intelligent orchestration engine, and building new API categories including stablecoins, wallets, and prediction markets. Investment continues in AI developer tooling, enterprise go-to-market, and ecosystem partnerships across the US, Japan, India, Singapore, and the Solana ecosystem. The team is scaling engineering and operations from its Canadian headquarters.

About Uniblock

Uniblock is the managed infrastructure layer for blockchain applications. A single API connection provides access to 300+ blockchains and 55 data partners through patented auto-routing with intelligent orchestration. AI-native developer tools, including an MCP server, LLM-optimized documentation, and Agent Skills, are live and in production. 3,000 projects and 4,000 developers run on the platform.

Headquartered in Canada. Visit uniblock.dev.

Media Contact:

Khiem Hoang

[email protected]

(647) 739-0488

SOURCE Uniblock