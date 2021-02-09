Unibright Integrates Hedera Token Service to Scale Asset Tokenization

BINGEN AM RHEIN, Germany and DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibright, the enterprise blockchain business integrator, will integrate its Unibright Freequity Platform with the Hedera Token Service (HTS) to scale asset tokenization and decentralized finance activities for enterprise adoption.

Unibright now can offer a fully integrated market infrastructure to all token issuers and enterprises, leveraging HTS as well. Unibright Freequity is a blockchain agnostic, low-code DeFi platform, and bundles issuance, regulatory compliant tools and guaranteed liquidity to provide a full 360 degrees market integration. The Unibright-HTS integration will help bootstrap liquidity for token issuers, while providing the regulatory and compliance solutions market participants need to effectively engage in the tokenization process.

Stefan Schmidt, Chief Technology Officer at Unibright, said "At Unibright we constantly strive to integrate those technologies, platforms and distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) that match our business needs and objectives. The Hedera Token Service (HTS) adds perfectly to Unibright Freequity and delivers most advanced tokenization at scale, low cost, with instant finality. The ability for HTS to leverage existing network primitives was a major appeal in deciding to integrate Unibright Freequity with Hedera."

The new Hedera Token Service (HTS) provides the ability to issue tokens on a globally distributed public network without compromising performance, security, or stability. This allows users to leverage the existing network primitives, along with configurable compliance, and low predictable fees. In addition, developers can rely on a robust set of APIs for the configuration, minting, and management of tokens on Hedera, without needing to set up and deploy a smart contract.

Unibright plays a major role in developing the Baseline Protocol, with the Unibright Framework being "baseline ready" to support visual smart contract modelling, generation, connection and monitoring of baselined processes. Multiple companies use the Unibright Framework technology as part of the Provide Stack to digitally manage purchase orders and volume discount agreements across SAP and Microsoft D365 systems.

Mance Harmon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hedera Hashgraph, said "We are delighted to be working with the team at Unibright to build a fully integrated token marketplace to drive the future of Enterprise DeFi. With full market integration, the value of tokenization can be realised far beyond financial instruments to include a broad set of data assets. That's why we're excited to help Unibright integrate its processes to help organizations take full advantage of token issuing, trading, liquidity, derived financial instruments, big data and custodian services."

About Hedera

Hedera is a decentralized enterprise-grade public network on which anyone can build secure, fair applications with near real-time finality. The platform is owned and governed by a council of the world's leading organizations including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com , or follow us on Twitter at @hedera , Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph , or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord . The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers .

About Unibright

Unibright is a team of blockchain specialists, architects, developers and consultants with 20+ years of experience in business processes and integration. Unibright offers Consulting with Unibright Solutions, Low-Code-Integration Tools as part of the Provide Framework, programmable DeFi with Unibright Freequity, and the Universal Business Token UBT.

Unibright's founders Marten Jung and Stefan Schmidt look back on 20+ years of experience in software development, process integration and technology consulting. Unibright are first movers in supporting business processes with blockchain technology, enabling new and improving existing processes in efficiency, transparency and security.

Unibright's team and network offers the best architects, blockchain developers and integration specialists to build any blockchain application. Unibright is well-positioned by partnerships with the industry's top companies and resources.

For more information, visit https://unibright.io , the Unibright blog at https://medium.com/unibrightio or follow Unibright on Twitter at @UnibrightIO.

