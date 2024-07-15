Unical Aviation Named a Strategic Channel Partner for Honeywell Aerospace

PHOENIX, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unical Aviation has been named a channel partner for Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. The strategic partnership will leverage Unical's extensive distribution network to provide Honeywell products to a broad range of Unical's customers in the commercial aviation sector.

Under the agreement, Unical will serve as an authorized distributor for Honeywell's extensive range of aerospace products. This partnership will focus on optimizing inventory availability and providing enhanced support to airlines and MROs worldwide.

"Aligning with Honeywell is a significant milestone for Unical," said Sharon Green, CEO of Unical Aviation. "Our shared vision of delivering exceptional value to customers through innovative solutions and streamlined logistics will drive mutual growth and success. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Honeywell."

Honeywell products are integral to nearly every commercial, defense, and space aircraft, providing advanced technology solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and performance. By partnering with Honeywell, Unical aims to expand its product portfolio and provide its customers with consistent and increased access to Honeywell products.

With over 30 years of experience in the aerospace industry, Unical offers a comprehensive range of services, including parts distribution, repair management, and asset management. The company's robust global infrastructure and commitment to quality make it an ideal partner for Honeywell.

This partnership marks a significant step forward for both companies as they work together to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. Customers can expect improved access to Honeywell's innovative products and solutions, backed by Unical's exceptional service and support.

For more information about this partnership, please visit Unical Aviation.

