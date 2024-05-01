Unical Engines Introduces a Serviceable Engine Program

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unical Engines, the engines business line of Unical Aviation Inc., is excited to announce the launch of a new Serviceable Engine Program. This program is a natural extension of Unical's existing USM (Used Serviceable Material) Engines business. The primary goal of the new Serviceable Engine Program is to enhance Unical's existing engine offerings by including serviceable engines available for outright purchase or as part of engine exchanges. By doing so, Unical engines aims to provide customers with predictable costs and greater flexibility.

Key Benefits for Customers:

Predictable Costs: Customers can plan their budgets more effectively.

Customers can plan their budgets more effectively. Flexible Engine Options: Customers can choose between outright purchase or exchange.

Supported Engine Types:

The program is designed to support the CFM56- 5B / 7B , V2500-A5 and CF6-80C2 engine platforms.

Unical engines looks forward to serving customers with high-quality, reliable engines through this exciting new initiative.

About Unical

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Glendale, AZ, Unical Aviation supplies aircraft parts and components to thousands of aviation customers around the globe. With roughly 90 million parts and over 1 million unique airframe and engine part numbers in stock, Unical is one of the largest suppliers of new and used serviceable material for the commercial aerospace industry. Unical's recently expanded engines business and vertically integrated MRO and 145 repair affiliate companies provide a full and comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solution to the world's most trusted airlines, OEMs, and MROs. Read more at www.unical.com

SOURCE Unical Aviation, Inc.