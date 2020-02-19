UniCarriers Americas Corporation Announces 2nd Forklift Industry Summit

With an estimated attendance of over 300 professionals, the event brings together dealers, aftermarket suppliers and industry experts for a chance to network and learn about changes and advancements in the material handling industry. The summit officially kicks off on May 12 with remarks from UCA executives, who will discuss corporate and industry updates. In addition to keynote presentations from dealers and industry experts who will bring unique insight into the forklift industry, suppliers and dealers can take advantage of information-sharing opportunities during breakout panels and sessions.

"We experienced great success with our first Forklift Industry Summit, so it was an easy decision to host an event of this magnitude again," said Mark Manninen, vice president of sales and marketing for UCA. "The Summit allows everyone to congregate, gain and share industry knowledge and explore and establish new partnerships, something we all feel is part of our DNA at UniCarriers."

Day two offers a powerhouse agenda starting with a tradeshow, giving dealers a chance to watch product demos, learn from supplier experts and see some of the latest innovations. And to round out the day, an exclusive product workshop will provide dealers a first-hand look at UCA equipment with an informative session for each product.

"We truly value our partnerships, and we look to our dealers and suppliers to continuously advance the best in material handling solutions and tools to our customers. By coming together at this one-of-a-kind event, it gives us the unique opportunity to improve on what we all collectively bring to the customer," Manninen added.

Additional event details will be announced in the upcoming months leading up to the summit. To learn more about UniCarriers Americas Corporation, visit ndm.unicarriersamericas.com/.

ABOUT UNICARRIERS AMERICAS CORPORATION1

UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) designs, manufactures and supports a complete line of material handling equipment that offers second-to-none reliability, higher productivity and lower total operational costs. UCA has seven factory-owned locations across Wisconsin and New England – Capital Equipment and Handling and New England Industrial Truck. UCA sells and supports UniCarriers-branded forklifts and supports legacy products under the Nissan Forklift, TCM, Atlet and Barrett brands. Part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and headquartered in Marengo, Illinois, UCA has a network of more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriersAmericas.com.

1 UniCarriers® is a registered trademark of UniCarriers Corporation.

Agency Contact: Katie DeRee ▪ (312) 595-0200

deree@lkhs.com

Corporate Contact: Michele Todd ▪ (815) 568-2184

MTodd@UniCarriersAmericas.com

SOURCE UniCarriers Americas Corporation

