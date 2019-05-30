UniCarriers Americas Launches Financial Program, UniCarriers Capital

MARENGO, Ill., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UniCarriers America (UCA) today announced a partnership with DLL to offer its dealers a private financial program, UniCarriers Capital. The program is funded and administered by DLL and will support all UniCarriers forklift models, including the newly-added Rocla AGVs.

UniCarriers Capital is one component of UniCarriers System Solutions that offers dealers and customers access to enhanced services and solutions to meet specific needs. The program supports dealers located in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and is expanding into Central and South America.

"The mission of UniCarriers System Solutions is to offer our dealers and their customers a total suite of essential business services," said James J. Radous III, President and CEO of UniCarriers Americas. "Partnering with one of our key and reputable suppliers like DLL is exciting because we can offer our dealers the financial support they need to sustain and grow their businesses."

Through UniCarriers Capital, UCA offers both retail and wholesale financial support with custom products and services. Dealers can take advantage of key benefits like one-stop shopping, competitive rates and enhanced residuals, higher approval rates, digital sales tools and a dedicated DLL sales representative (U.S. only).

In addition, there is a new rental program with a 3-month principal deferral option and extended rate protection to support a longer interest rate lock.

"DLL's relationship with UniCarriers dates back to 2004," said Neal Garnett, Global Business Unit President, Construction, Transportation & Industrial for DLL. "We are excited to deepen our mutually-beneficial partnership with UniCarriers to provide more value to their end users via the UniCarriers Capital brand."

For more information, visit www.unicarriersamericas.com.

ABOUT UNICARRIERS AMERICAS CORPORATION1



UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) designs, manufactures and supports a complete line of material handling equipment that offers second-to-none reliability, higher productivity and lower total operational costs. UCA has seven factory-owned locations across Wisconsin and New England – Capital Equipment and Handling and New England Industrial Truck. UCA sells and supports UniCarriers-branded forklifts and supports legacy products under the Nissan Forklift, TCM, Atlet and Barrett brands. Part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and headquartered in Marengo, Illinois, UCA has a network of more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriersAmericas.com.

ABOUT DLL:

DLL is a global vendor finance company with more than EUR 30 billion in assets. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, DLL provides asset-based financial solutions in the Agriculture, Food, Healthcare, Clean Technology, Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Office Equipment and Technology industries. DLL partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers and distributors in more than 30 countries to support their distribution channels and help grow their businesses. DLL combines customer focus with deep industry knowledge to deliver sustainable solutions for the complete asset life cycle, including commercial finance, retail finance and used equipment finance. DLL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group. To learn more about DLL, visit www.dllgroup.com.

1 UniCarriers® is a registered trademark of UniCarriers Corporation.

