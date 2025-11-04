UniCarriers® Forklifts Introduces BXCQ Series to Optimize Operational Productivity

"With the launch of the UniCarriers® Forklifts BXCQ Series, we're introducing more electric forklifts designed with reliability at their core," said Luca Ghiotto, Manager of Product Marketingat Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "From the dependable drive units to long-lasting batteries, every detail of the BXCQ Series is engineered to deliver consistent performance and confidence throughout the workday and over many years of operation."

Optimized for Reliability and Operator Efficiency

The UniCarriers® Forklifts' new BXCQ Series offers a balanced blend of simplicity, reliability, and efficiency, helping operations stay productive while reducing maintenance and total cost of ownership. Its robust, energy-efficient motors and extended-life batteries deliver steady, predictable power, while the refined hydraulics, steering and braking systems ensure smooth handling and control.

Key Benefits of the UniCarriers® Forklifts BXCQ Series:

Hydraulic Performance : Reaches loaded lifting speeds up to 110.2 feet per minute, outperforming electric competitors and matching IC counterparts.

: Reaches loaded lifting speeds up to 110.2 feet per minute, outperforming electric competitors and matching IC counterparts. Exceptional Maneuverability: With a shorter overall length, dual drive motors, and a 100-degree steering axle, the BXCQ Series is the market leader in turning radius. It can turn within its own footprint — ideal for tight warehouse aisles and high-density storage.

With a shorter overall length, dual drive motors, and a 100-degree steering axle, the BXCQ Series is the market leader in turning radius. It can turn within its own footprint — ideal for tight warehouse aisles and high-density storage. Industry-leading speed: Travels up to 12.5 mph, making it the fastest on the market.

Travels up to 12.5 mph, making it the fastest on the market. Manufacturing: Built in Marengo, Illinois, with 75% of the components manufactured or sourced from U.S. manufacturers.

Built in Marengo, Illinois, with 75% of the components manufactured or sourced from U.S. manufacturers. Excellent stability and lift: A newly designed counterweight lowers the center of gravity, enabling the trucks to lift 5,000 pounds to a height of 187 inches.

With the launch of the BXCQ Series, UniCarriers® Forklifts is reaffirming its commitment to innovation, reliability, and long-term value in material handling.

To learn more about UniCarriers® Forklift brand and its network of dealers, please visit https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en-bz/unicarriers/bxcq-campaign.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for over 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriersForklifts , UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts onLinkedIn .

SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.