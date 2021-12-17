UniCask's first whisky CASK NFTs sold for nearly 40 million Yen and sold out in 9 minutes after launching the public sale.

TOKYO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first cask linked to CASK NFT, which was a commemorative release "Genesis Cask", was the 1991 vintage cask of Single Malt Scotch Whisky Springbank, one of the most highly regarded of the many Malt Whisky distilleries in Scotland.

The content of the Springbank 1991 cask was divided into 100 fractions and 100 CASK NFTs corresponding to each 100th part were sold. UniCask has thus enabled CASK NFT owners to easily own, collect and trade fractions of this rare whisky cask from anywhere in the world. At a later date, when the cask is bottled, the owner of CASK NFT can exchange the NFT for the bottled whisky.

The Springbank 1991 is already 30 years old in 2021, and will be bottled in 2041 after a further 20 years of maturation[*1]. A CASK NFT holder of Genesis Cask will be able to exchange the CASK NFT for a 50 year old Springbank in 20 year's time.

This sale of Genesis CASK NFTs is the first of its kind in the spirits industry of Japan and globally. As human societies shift to the digital space, UniCask aims to redefine the meaning of collecting and serving alcoholic beverages in the metaverse using NFT.

While there was a lot of interest in Genesis Cask's CASK NFT, unfortunately many fans were unable to purchase it due to the limited quantity. The good news is UniCask has already announced the release of the second CASK NFT, Single Malt Japanese Whisky from Hanyu Distillery. Hanyu Distillery is popular among whisky enthusiasts to have produced one of the most world-renowned Japanese Single Malt Whisky.

Many UniCask fans can look forward to this second Cask NFT of first-fill bourbon cask from the distillery.

Item: Single Malt Japanese Whisky distilled at Hanyu Distillery

Cask Capacity: 200 Litre

Cask Type: First Fill Bourbon Barrel

Country of Origin: Japan

Producer: Hanyu Distillery

Hanyu Distillery became famous for its "Full Card Series" of 54 bottles set, which sold for $1.52 million at an auction in Hong Kong. The distillery was closed in 2000, but thanks to a great deal of support from its fans, it reopened in 2021 and on course for its revival.

The pot-still was rebuilt by the still-maker Miyake Industries, based on the original design. Mr. Shimazaki, who also worked at the distillery before closure, was appointed as the distillery manager. When one of Japan's most famous whisky writers had a sip of the new make, he said "(I am) truly impressed by the authentic quality". It may not be long before the Full Cards Series is surpassed by the new Single Malt Japanese Whisky from Hanyu distillery.

*1 Bottling may be accelerated due to a drop in alcohol content during maturation in the cask.

