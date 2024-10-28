UNice and EBeauty Team Up for Empowering Pink Warriors Initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, UNice and EBeauty are proud to announce their third year of partnership with the launch of the "UNice Pink Love—Empowering Pink Warriors" initiative. This campaign is dedicated to supporting and uplifting breast cancer patients—our courageous Pink Warriors.

Initiative Details

UNice X EBeauty Pink Love

From October 8 to 31, UNice will donate $1 from every wig sold on the designated campaign page to support EBeauty Community for Cancer Support's free wig program. This initiative aims to provide support to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer, helping them regain their strength, confidence, and sense of self during this challenging time.

As part of this year's initiative, UNice is thrilled to announce a giveaway of 100 free wigs. Cancer patients are encouraged to apply for a free wig through UNice's website, with eligible applicants being notified by email by November 15. This initiative is an opportunity to share love and bring hope to those in need.

Charitable Partnership in Continuous Motion

Carolyn Keller, the founder of the EBeauty Community said: "EBeauty mission is to provide free wigs and support services to women going through cancer treatment. Over the last 13 years, EBeauty has provided over 100,000 wigs to support women undergoing treatment." Regarding this collaboration, she said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with UNice for the third year in a row to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and empowering Pink Warriors campaign."

In 2022, UNice donated 100 wigs, and in 2023, they contributed $5,000 and over 100 gifts to EBeauty's charity auction. This year, their collaboration continues to grow, providing even greater resources for breast cancer patients.

Shelly, UNice Brand Manager, stated: "We stand united with the Pink Warriors. This initiative represents hope, resilience, and solidarity. Our goal is to empower every woman to embrace her beauty and strength, no matter what challenges she faces." UNice has proven to be committed to the cause and putting pink love into action.

About UNice

UNice is a dynamic leader in the wig industry, renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence. The brand offers a wide range of premium wigs and hair products that empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty and express themselves with confidence. Join UNice in making a difference this October. For more information about the initiative and to participate, visit unice.com

About Ebeauty

EBeauty is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting women undergoing cancer treatments. It operates the only national wig exchange program in the United States, providing free wigs through its "Pay It Forward" Program and Hospital Partnership Program. Over the past decade, EBeauty has assisted over 100,000 women and their families by refurbishing and distributing donated wigs. By alleviating the emotional and financial burden of hair loss, EBeauty significantly enhances the quality of life for women battling cancer.

