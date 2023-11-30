UNice and Non-profit Organization EBeauty Jointly Organize Charity Events

BUCKEYE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartwarming collaboration, UNice Hair and the non-profit organization EBeauty Community cohosted a charity event in Buckeye, Arizona on November 5th. EBeauty, committed to empowering women battling cancer through initiatives like a national wig exchange program and hospital partnership program, found a supportive partner in UNice. Sharing EBeauty's vision, UNice aimed to use its influence to help resilient individuals regain confidence through the Ebeauty's platform.

UNice X EBeauty Charity Events

For many women, their hair is not just a physical attribute but a vital element of identity, particularly in certain cultural and religious contexts. Cancer-related hair loss brings not only physical pain but also emotional distress. Wigs, while often a practical solution, often come with a hefty price tag, adding an extra burden. UNICEF actively participated in EBeauty's wig exchange program, striving to eliminate financial barriers for patients.

UNice has a consistent track record in public welfare. This marks the second collaboration between UNice and Ebeauty, showcasing UNice's commitment to empowering individuals battling cancer. Beyond donating high-quality human hair wigs, UNice generously sponsored $5,000 for the expansion of EBeauty. Together, UNice and EBeauty rallied kind-hearted individuals to support women fighting cancer with love and compassion.

The event's agenda included a celebrity speech, an auction, and a reception. Participants connected on a compassionate level, contributing to the success of the event. Miss Smith, the brand manager of UNice shared: "Wigs are a medium that connects UNice and women with cancer. We hope that UNice's wigs can bring them comfort so that everyone who uses our products can rebuild their confidence and regain their beauty."

About UNice

UNice is driven by a mission to inspire individuals worldwide to embrace their authentic selves. With a premium selection of quality wigs, bundles, and closures. "You cannot be defined and neither should your style." UNice's celebrity stylists, expert cosmetologists, and hair industry veterans offer an unmatched salon experience at any of unice on-site locations. The 12A grade Remy human hair is produced in-house and each hairpiece is made by hand, and every strand is carefully and thoughtfully woven into wefts. To learn more about UNice, please visit unice.com

