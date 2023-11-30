UNice and Non-profit Organization EBeauty Jointly Organize Charity Events

News provided by

UNice

30 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

BUCKEYE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartwarming collaboration, UNice Hair and the non-profit organization EBeauty Community cohosted a charity event in Buckeye, Arizona on November 5th. EBeauty, committed to empowering women battling cancer through initiatives like a national wig exchange program and hospital partnership program, found a supportive partner in UNice. Sharing EBeauty's vision, UNice aimed to use its influence to help resilient individuals regain confidence through the Ebeauty's platform.

Continue Reading
UNice X EBeauty Charity Events
UNice X EBeauty Charity Events

For many women, their hair is not just a physical attribute but a vital element of identity, particularly in certain cultural and religious contexts. Cancer-related hair loss brings not only physical pain but also emotional distress. Wigs, while often a practical solution, often come with a hefty price tag, adding an extra burden. UNICEF actively participated in EBeauty's wig exchange program, striving to eliminate financial barriers for patients.

UNice has a consistent track record in public welfare. This marks the second collaboration between UNice and Ebeauty, showcasing UNice's commitment to empowering individuals battling cancer. Beyond donating high-quality human hair wigs, UNice generously sponsored $5,000 for the expansion of EBeauty. Together, UNice and EBeauty rallied kind-hearted individuals to support women fighting cancer with love and compassion.

The event's agenda included a celebrity speech, an auction, and a reception. Participants connected on a compassionate level, contributing to the success of the event. Miss Smith, the brand manager of UNice shared: "Wigs are a medium that connects UNice and women with cancer. We hope that UNice's wigs can bring them comfort so that everyone who uses our products can rebuild their confidence and regain their beauty."

About UNice

UNice is driven by a mission to inspire individuals worldwide to embrace their authentic selves. With a premium selection of quality wigs, bundles, and closures. "You cannot be defined and neither should your style." UNice's celebrity stylists, expert cosmetologists, and hair industry veterans offer an unmatched salon experience at any of unice on-site locations. The 12A grade Remy human hair is produced in-house and each hairpiece is made by hand, and every strand is carefully and thoughtfully woven into wefts. To learn more about UNice, please visit unice.com

Cathy Jodie
Brand Marketing
UNice
[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE UNice

Also from this source

UNice Black Friday Sale 2023: Biggest Savings of the Year

UNice Black Friday Sale 2023: Biggest Savings of the Year

As the holiday atmosphere gradually intensifies, the Black Friday activities of various businesses have officially kicked off. UNice, one of the...
UNice 'U' First: Fresh Innovations and Revamped Experience

UNice 'U' First: Fresh Innovations and Revamped Experience

UNice is thrilled to unveil a series of groundbreaking innovations set to revolutionize the way you experience quality hair. At the heart of these...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Retail

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.