UNice Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month

News provided by

UNice

02 Jun, 2023, 16:40 ET

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LGBTQ+ Pride Month, celebrated each June, unites people across the United States and the world. Pride celebrates and uplifts lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities. This vibrant celebration provides a powerful platform for queer communities and their allies to unite. Throughout this month, a multitude of events, parades, and celebrations are held to honor and uplift queer communities.

Continue Reading
UNice #ExpressYourTrueColors Campaign
UNice #ExpressYourTrueColors Campaign

As Pride Month nears, UNice, a premium human hair wig brand, is excited to support LGBTQ+ celebrations. Committed to inclusivity and equality, UNice encourages everyone to #ExpressYourTrueColors and accept their authentic selves. UNice, through the #ExpressYourTrueColors campaign, supports LGBTQ+ communities by fostering a diverse, respectful environment where everyone feels acknowledged.

UNice's Brand Manager Kelly states: "The hair industry has long been a place of creative expression and self-discovery for the LGBTQ+ community. From colorful hair extensions and wigs to funky cuts and styles, the LGBTQ+ community has left an indelible mark on the industry while discovering their own identity and the true meaning of beauty."

To amplify queer ideas of beauty and self-expression within mainstream beauty retailers, UNice invited LGBTQ+ creators to join the Stylist Creators Club. This platform enables LGBTQ+ influencers to design diverse hairstyles and colors, which will be available for public purchase. While also facilitating dialogue about Pride Month and LGBTQ+ issues.

Using #ExpressYourTrueColors, UNice invites all to share personal stories and support for queer communities.

Join UNice's limited-time Pride event: Celebrate Pride Month with bold wigs showcasing the LGBTQ+ community's diversity. Wear your pride and make a difference. Kelly also enthusiastically stated: "Our Pride Month campaign champions LGBTQ individuals. We aim to create a society where everyone feels valued, seen, and heard."

Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month with UNice. Spread love and endorse diversity to inspire positive change. For more information about the UNice ExpressYourTrueColors campaign, visit unice.com

About UNice:

UNice's commission is to inspire all people worldwide to express their most authentic selves. "You cannot be defined, and neither should your style."

UNice virgin 12A grade Remy human hair is produced in-house and each hairpiece is handcrafted with careful attention, and every strand is carefully and thoughtfully woven into wefts. UNice makes sure people feel refreshed, uplifted, and, most importantly, like their true selves.

Cathy Jodie
Marketing
UNice
[email protected]

SOURCE UNice

Also from this source

UNice Launches "Celebrate Your Love" Campaign with Bridal Collection Wigs for Wedding Season

UNice Hair Launches "UNice Empowering Workshop" Event

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.