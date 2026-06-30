UNice Hair Celebrates Juneteenth with Women's Wrestling Event Showcasing Bye-Bye Slip™ Wig Collection

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice Hair, a global leader in premium human hair wigs and hair bundles, recently celebrated Juneteenth through a collaboration with GG750, hosting a women's professional wrestling event that showcased the performance of its Bye-Bye Slip™ Wig Collection while honoring the strength, confidence, and resilience of women in sports entertainment.

Crowned In Strength Event Banner

The event brought together female professional wrestlers, creators, and community members and their families in a high-energy environment that reflected the collection's core promise: secure beauty without compromise. By partnering with athletes who embody both style and strength, UNice showcased how the Bye-Bye Slip™ Wig Collection is designed to stay secure through movement while maintaining a natural, confident look.

Developed to address common wig-wearing challenges, the collection incorporates three signature innovations:

Zero-Slip Hold, which combines silicone grip technology and a drawstring wig design for glue-free security.

Edge Melt Fit, which creates a seamless, natural-looking hairline without adhesives.

Deep Stretch Cap, engineered to provide adaptive comfort across a wide range of head sizes and shapes.

Juneteenth is a celebration of progress, resilience, and self-expression," said Melody, Global Brand Director of UNice Hair. "This event gave us an opportunity to celebrate women who continue to break barriers while showcasing the innovation behind the Bye-Bye Slip™ Wig Collection. Their confidence, strength, and authenticity reflect the values that inspired this collection."

The event also reflects UNice's commitment to its 'Cannot Be Defined' philosophy, championing women who challenge expectations and embrace individuality through both performance and personal style.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair is a leading global brand specializing in premium human hair wigs, hair bundles, and beauty innovation. Through customer-focused design and industry-leading wig technologies, UNice continues to empower individuals to express their unique beauty with confidence.

Jerry Hoops

Marketing

UNice

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE UNice Hair