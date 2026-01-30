UNice Hair Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation, Community, and Confidence

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice Hair, a global leader in premium human hair wigs and extensions, recently concluded its 10th Anniversary Celebration, marking a decade of beauty innovation, creator empowerment, and community connection.

The milestone was commemorated through a series of online and in-store experiences that reflected UNice's growth from a wig brand into a global beauty community.

UNice Hair 10th Anniversary Party

Introducing UU: A Symbol of the UNice Universe

A key highlight of the anniversary was the debut of UU, UNice's first official brand figure. Co-created with the global UNice community, UU represents love, confidence, and limitless possibility. Designed to be intentionally undefinable—just like the individuals UNice serves—UU embodies the brand's commitment to authentic self-expression and inclusivity.

Celebrating Creators and Community

As part of the anniversary, UNice spotlighted its KOL Incubation Program, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting emerging creators. The program focuses on creativity over follower count and offers participants free wigs, early product access, paid collaborations, and features across UNice's official channels. The initiative reflects UNice's belief in growing alongside its community.

In-Store and Online Anniversary Highlights

UNice also hosted 10th Anniversary Hair Store Celebration Parties, offering customers hands-on wig try-on experiences and interactive brand activities. Lucky draw prizes included UU plush dolls, wigs, hair dryers, curling irons, and hair straighteners, creating an immersive and festive in-store experience.

The celebration extended online through unice.com, where a special 10th Anniversary Sale featured exclusive discounts and complimentary gifts, allowing customers worldwide to join in celebrating the milestone.

A Decade of Wig Innovation

Over the past ten years, UNice has continually advanced wig craftsmanship and technology. From early breakthroughs like the Bye-Bye Knots™ Wig and Pre-Everything™ Wig to the launch of the Bye-Bye Slip™ Wig Collection in 2025, UNice has remained focused on solving real wearability challenges through customer-driven innovation.

"Our 10th anniversary was a celebration of everyone who has grown with UNice," said Melody, Global Brand Director of UNice Hair. "As we move forward, innovation and community will continue to guide everything we create."

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair is a leading global brand specializing in premium human hair wigs, extensions, and beauty innovation, dedicated to empowering confidence through craftsmanship, creativity, and community.

