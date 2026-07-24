UNice Hair Introduces 2-In-1 Switch™ Headband Wig, Reimagining Versatility and Everyday Wig Wear

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice Hair, a global leader in premium human hair wigs and hair bundles, has introduced the 2-In-1 Switch™ Headband Wig, a new collection designed to give wearers two distinct styling options in a single wig. With a detachable headband that can be unzipped in seconds, the innovation transforms from a classic headband wig into a half wig, offering a new level of versatility for everyday wear.

At the center of the collection is a simple design concept: one wig, two ways to wear it. Users can unsnap the buttons, unzip the detachable band, and switch between a headband look and a half wig look without changing the base wig.

The collection also introduces UNice's new ArcticFlex™ Cool-Touch Band, developed for comfort during active and extended wear. Made with cool-touch, breathable fabric, the band is designed to remain lightweight and gentle against the skin while helping wearers stay comfortable during workouts, warm weather, and everyday activity.

An additional original headband is included with each wig, allowing wearers to keep one band in use while washing the other or quickly replace it when needed. The removable and reusable design is intended to make the wig more adaptable to the practical realities of daily life, from post-workout changes to travel and unexpected spills.

The 2-In-1 Switch™ Headband Wig also features a smart cap construction with five secure combs, non-slip silicone strips, an adjustable drawstring, and multiple fit adjustments. A hidden zipper system allows the headband to be removed while maintaining a clean, seamless appearance.

"Today's wig wearers are looking for more than one way to style their hair," said Melody, Global Brand Director of UNice Hair. "The 2-In-1 Switch™ Headband Wig was designed around the idea that versatility should be built into the product itself. With a simple switch, wearers can change their look and adapt to whatever the day brings."

The 2-In-1 Switch™ Headband Wig reflects UNice Hair's continued focus on developing practical, adaptable innovations that make wig wearing more convenient, comfortable, and personal.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair is a leading global brand specializing in premium human hair wigs, hair bundles, and beauty innovation. Through customer-focused design and industry-leading wig technologies, UNice continues to develop solutions that combine versatility, comfort, and self-expression for modern wig wearers.

Jerry Hoops

Marketing

UNice

[email protected]

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SOURCE UNice Hair