UNice Hair Drops The Surprise Deal In Celebration Of 6th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice Hair, a premium human hair wigs and hair weaves online vendor, is celebrating its 6th UNice Hair Anniversary from Jan. 10th to Jan. 16th in 2022.

Since the establishment of the UNice Mall, UNice Hair has been committing to providing customers with high-quality human hair products and services. In the past 6 years, UNice upgraded its services including launching the UNice App, revamping its official website, cooperating with multiple financial platforms, such as Afterpay, Sezzle, ZIP Quadpay, Klarna, etc to support shoppers buy their favorite items at UNice.com without financial burdens. UNice Hair is dedicated to offering customers a smooth shopping experience, as part of the efforts, UNice Hair also expanded its physical store in the U.S to provide better shipping and service for customers. About UNice Hair stores: https://www.unice.com/retail-stores

To celebrate the achievement of such a monumental milestone, UNice Hair is glad to announce the anniversary sale and special giveaways. Customers can get more discounts and collections of wigs on UNice Hair Anniversary, including V part wigs, weave hair, lace front wigs, headband wigs, etc. And the customers can get UNice designed silk scarf when ordering items at UNice.com during the Anniversary sale (Jan. 10th to Jan. 16th). Also, the limited UNice Hair robe will be shipped as a gift that comes with the order over $299 only available from Jan. 14th to Jan. 16th.

About UNice Hair

Founded in 2016, UNice Hair is a leading provider of premium human hair products such as Brazilian hair, Indian hair, Peruvian hair, Malaysian hair. The main products include hair bundles, bundles with closure, HD lace wigs, lace front wigs, v part wigs, headband wigs, etc. And for more information about UNice Hair Anniversary and UNice, go to unice.com.

