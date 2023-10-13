UNice Pink Love Free Wigs Program: Standing with Cancer Fighters

UNice Pink Love Program gifts 100 free wigs to cancer patients.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, UNice is proud to announce the launch of their upcoming program UNice Pink Love. This initiative goes beyond celebrating beauty; it's about empowerment, resilience, and sharing the stories of cancer survivors.

Sharing the Gift of Beauty

UNice Pink Love Program: 100 Free Wigs for Cancer Patients.

From October 8th to October 15, 2023, UNice is offering all cancer patients the opportunity to apply for a free wig through the UNice PInk Love initiative.

"We believe that the power to overcome adversity lies within us all, and our mission is straightforward: To empower and uplift cancer survivors. That is why we are gifting 100 premium-quality Remy human hair wigs, because we strongly believe that sharing beauty is a way of spreading love," stated Autumn Smith, a spokesperson for the UNice Pink Love campaign.

By participating in this initiative, UNice can help restore the confidence of these resilient individuals and let them know they have a supportive community standing with them.

Empowering Cancer Survivors

Cancer has a profound impact on millions of lives every year, affecting not only physical health but also emotional and mental well-being. The UNice Pink Love Program aims to uplift patients during this challenging journey, bringing the power of community to stand with survivors.

Join The Movement To Make a Difference

"We believe in the collective power of kindness and support. At UNice, our Pink Love initiatives are where compassion meets community. Together, we uplift and empower our communities through our work. Join us and be a part of the movement to make a difference," shared Smith.

For more information about UNice Pink Love and how to get involved, please visit unice.com

About UNice

UNice's mission is to inspire people worldwide to express their most authentic selves. You cannot be defined, and neither should your style. UNice's celebrity stylists, expert cosmetologists, and hair industry veterans provide an unparalleled salon experience at any of their on-site locations. Clients feel refreshed, uplifted, and, most importantly, like their true selves.

