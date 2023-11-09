UNice 'U' First: Fresh Innovations and Revamped Experience

With new colors, new fonts, a new website, and new packaging, UNice is thrilled to have a series of groundbreaking innovations.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNice is thrilled to unveil a series of groundbreaking innovations set to revolutionize the way you experience quality hair. At the heart of these exciting developments is UNice's dedication to putting 'U' first, with a year-long effort to remodel every area of the brand, from product innovation to improving customer service and extending the in-store presence.

With new colors, new fonts, a new website, and new packaging, New UNice features a vibrant, exclusive digital bubblegum pink color, paired with a range of brown nudes to create a friendlier, more welcoming atmosphere and enhance your experience.

  • 'U' + 'Nice'
    UNice ( pronounced like "you nice") always believed in the power of 'U.'

    This recent transformation isn't just about a new color palette, we've incorporated rich shades of nudes to celebrate the diversity and uniqueness of the community (that means you!).

    'Nice' at UNice is more than just a word; it's a testament to the craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail that have been the hallmark for over two decades. Represented in the vibrant digital bubblegum pink color.

  • The UNice Experience
    UNice stores have undergone a major visual upgrade, transforming into cute and cozy boutiques in the iconic UNice pink color, for a total salon and hair care immersive experience. You'll discover Instagrammable locations, chic and stylish displays, cozy selfie spots, and even salon services, UNice stores offer an unforgettable journey and flexible ordering options, including home delivery, in-store pickup, and mobile app ordering, for an unforgettable retail adventure.

  • Empowering U
    UNice help is here to assist you, no matter where you are, through a variety of channels, that span physical stores and online platforms to WhatsApp and various in-person events.

    UNice is elevating its in-person presence. We've recently joined forces with TikTok to celebrate the launch of the 'Wear and Go' wig at the Los Angeles headquarters.

    Additionally, UNice will be hosting a flower arranging and tea tasting event in New York this November, so stay tuned!

    Also, UNice's social media platforms have been refreshed with new content categories, lifestyle content, and enriching experiences, all designed to inspire you and keep you at the forefront of beauty trends.

  • Elevating Product Innovation
    UNice continually works to enhance their wigs, staying ahead of trends while maintaining quality. UNice's original "Bye-Bye Knots" Wig is designed to make your life easier. It removes visible knots, cutting down the hours spent bleaching knots at home, and offers a natural look without glues or adhesives.

  • Democratizing the Wig Industry
    UNice's goal is to make high-quality hair accessible to everyone. Whether it's in UNice's stores, on its website, or shopping platforms like Amazon and AliExpress, UNice has you covered. With warehouses in the US, China, and France, along with its factories, UNice maintains top-notch quality control at every step of the process.

  • What's Next For UNice
    UNice is excited to introduce its new sister line: Velvet by UNice. A premium collection of Remy human hair extensions, this luxury line includes I-tips, tape-ins, and micro-link extensions. The UNice Velvet Store, located in the heart of Manhattan's bustling hair hub, Chelsea, promises a next-level in-store experience that merges technology with art. Expect futuristic aesthetics, TikTok-worthy spots, and a salon experience like no other, putting the spotlight firmly on the hair.

