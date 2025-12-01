UNICEF and Rönesans Partner to Transform Youth Vocational Education in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rönesans Holding, has announced its role as a major private sector partner in UNICEF's "From Learning to Earning for Youth" programme. In collaboration with the Ministry of National Education, this bold initiative is set to reimagine vocational education for young people across Türkiye, equipping the next generation with the skills they need to thrive.

Bridging Ambition and Opportunity

İpek Ilıcak Kayaalp, Chair of the Board of Rönesans Holding From left, Elisabetta Falcetti (EBRD Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus), İpek Ilıcak Kayaalp (Chair of the Board of Rönesans Holding), Paolo Marchi (UNICEF Türkiye Representative)

As a pioneering partner of the initiative, Rönesans Holding will open the doors of Gaziantep City Hospital - one of Türkiye's most advanced healthcare facilities - to 120 health vocational high school students. Here, students will step beyond the classroom and into real-world roles, gaining practical experience in software development, food and beverage services, industrial maintenance and repair, plumbing and energy systems, and industrial automation technologies. By linking education directly to the demands of the modern workplace, the programme empowers Türkiye's youth to turn their ambitions into rewarding careers.

UNICEF Türkiye Representative Paolo Marchi said, "As UNICEF, we want to support every young person reach their full potential by gaining the knowledge, skills, and competencies they need. Skills that are also matched with the labour market. This partnership does both – support the Ministry of National Education provide quality and inclusive vocational and technical education; and leverage the expertise of private sector partners like Rönesans Holding bring innovation and opportunity to young people.

Importantly, the collaboration also strengthens the system beyond the directly targeted students. Updates to the TVET curriculum, improved safety and workplace-learning standards, and expanded teacher capacity will benefit a much larger number of TVET students across Türkiye — helping ensure that quality, relevant, and future-proof skills become the norm, not the exception."

EBRD Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus, Elisabetta Falcetti said that "We are proud to contribute to this cross-sector initiative, which champions workforce diversity, boosts competitiveness through skills development, and helps industries build stronger foundations. Unequal access to economic opportunities limits growth, which is why the EBRD is committed to promoting equality of opportunity across all its regions. Guided by our strategies for equality and gender inclusion, we strive, with our private sector partners, to unlock the potential of diverse workforces. I am confident this initiative will address a critical human capital challenge in healthcare, and we look forward to replicating its success in other sectors."

Rönesans Holding's Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Rönesans educational initiatives already include science and technical high schools, support for over 14,000 scholarship students, and a decade-long "Sustainability by Design" programme fostering university-level sustainability awareness. The company's long-term partnership with UNICEF began in 2023, including vital collaborations in earthquake-affected regions to ensure access to quality education and psychosocial support for nearly 13,000 women and children.

İpek Ilıcak Kayaalp, Chair of the Board of Rönesans Holding, said, "As Rönesans, we are enabling 120 students prepare for their professions under the guidance of master instructors at the Gaziantep City Hospital, which is equipped with today's most modern and new devices. These students will receive training at our hospital four days a week within the framework of the programme. This project is 'not only an educational initiative, but a pioneering model of collaboration between the private sector, international organizations, and the public sector in Türkiye—and one that could serve as an example globally,'

Ilıcak Kayaalp continued: "The private sector contributes production and experience, the public sector undertakes the regulatory role, and UNICEF provides the perspective of social benefit. The combination of these three forces creates impacts that could not be achieved individually. Because our greatest goal, is to offer a future filled with hope, opportunity and confidence to young people. We will continue to dedicate all our efforts to ensuring that young people who we entrust with our future grow into inquisitive, productive individuals who adapt to the demands of the age."

Shaping Tomorrow

Türkiye faces a critical challenge: almost one in four young people aged 15–24 are not in education, employment, or training. The "From Learning to Earning for Youth" programme tackles this head-on, preparing youth for the fast-changing world of work by creating safe, supportive environments and closing the skills gap. Training will be delivered by hospital staff who have received specialised instruction, ensuring students learn from the best while supporting gender equality and diversity in the workplace.

Rönesans Holding is committed to expanding its support for youth education, working closely with UNICEF to bring the "From Learning to Earning for Youth" model to new business sectors and communities. The company remains steadfast in its investment in Türkiye's youth, deepening partnerships with universities and civil society to unlock even more opportunities for the next generation.

