UNICEF Kid Power Saves The Lives Of Over 70,000 Children

"It is clear that young people from coast to coast are an unstoppable force when they are the decision makers," said Caryl M. Stern, President and CEO of UNICEF USA. "I am so proud that almost half a million of our nations' children have engaged with UNICEF Kid Power and have saved the lives of so many children around the world. Together, these students and families have made a profound difference for so many and I look forward to seeing what this next generation of global citizens will achieve!"

Since 2014 UNICEF Kid Power has given kids the power to save lives, by connecting their physical activity to social impact. With UNICEF Kid Power, kids run, jump and dance to unlock funding from partners which UNICEF uses to deliver lifesaving nutrition to severely malnourished children. With this lifesaving impact, kids become more aware of the world around them, and are empowered to solve the challenges they face in their own communities.

Families can continue to support UNICEF's global mission this May during UNICEF Kid Power Month, a national moment calling all kids and families to use Kid Power save even more lives – in the classroom, on the playground and at home. Join the UNICEF Kid Power team in Chicago, Miami, New York and Los Angeles, as kids take the field at sports stadiums to spread the word about this Kids-Helping-Kids program. Learn more and help bring Kid Power's curriculum and local-global impact to even more students by visiting www.unicefkidpower.org.

About UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF USA supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States. Together, we are working toward the day when no children die from preventable causes and every child has a safe and healthy childhood. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org.

