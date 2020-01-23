UNICEF USA Announces Michael J. Nyenhuis as New President and CEO

The UNICEF USA National Board Search Committee worked with Spencer Stuart, a global executive search firm that specializes in placing executives at the most prestigious nonprofit and for-profit institutions, to carefully select Nyenhuis, who currently serves as president and CEO of Americares. Nyenhuis brings over 25 years of global humanitarian and development experience, fundraising acumen and proven results to this role.

"Our search process was extensive, thorough and deliberate. Of several very well-qualified candidates, Michael's skill set, broad background and compelling commitment to humanitarian causes differentiated him and made him our top choice," Peter Lamm, Chairman of the UNICEF USA Board of Directors, said in a statement. "We are confident that Michael's strong and relevant background, his outcomes-oriented approach and his inclusive style will enable the organization to thrive and excel in its mission to protect the world's most vulnerable children."

Before becoming president and CEO of Americares, a position he has held since 2014, Nyenhuis was CEO of the global nonprofit MAP International for 13 years. A former journalist with a passion for global health, he previously served on USAID's Advisory Committee on Voluntary Foreign Aid and chaired the board of the Integral Alliance, a global network of faith-based NGOs. He also currently serves on the board of InterAction, the largest coalition of U.S.-based relief and development organizations working internationally, and the leadership council at Concordia, an organization and forum that promotes cross-sector partnerships for social impact. A Minnesota native, Nyenhuis holds a Masters in Business Administration from Emory University and Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies and Communications from University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

"Having dedicated my career to reaching millions of people globally with lifesaving health programs and medical aid, I am elated to be joining UNICEF USA, an organization that I have long admired for its expertise, impact and dedication to ensuring that every child can survive and thrive," said Nyenhuis. "I grew up doing Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF and that taught me the importance of global citizenship at a young age. It is an honor to join the more than 13,000 heroes worldwide that are carrying out UNICEF's lifesaving mission. I look forward to building on Caryl Stern's leadership to drive meaningful, sustainable impact for every child, and in turn, foster the next generation of global citizens here in the United States."

"UNICEF's work is dependent on the leaders, partners and champions who support our work to reach every child," said Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF. "I look forward to working with Michael to help advance the Sustainable Development Goals and build stronger, safer and more equitable communities for children around the world."

Michael J. Nyenhuis will join the UNICEF USA headquarters in New York City starting March 30, 2020, to lead a team of 300 employees across nine regional offices in the United States. As a leading fundraising committee for UNICEF, UNICEF USA has raised more than $7.7 billion in donations and gifts-in-kind to support UNICEF's work for every child since 1947. In fiscal year 2018, the organization raised a record-setting total of over $597 million, garnering support from 500,000 individuals, 10,000 corporations, foundations, NGOS and over 800 schools. Through fundraising, advocacy and education, UNICEF USA supports UNICEF's lifesaving work and empowers Americans to take action on issues that impact children worldwide.

About UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF USA supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States. Together, we are working toward the day when no children die from preventable causes and every child has a safe and healthy childhood. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org.

