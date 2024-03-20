UNICEF USA to Unveil 'Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World's Children' Interactive Experience in Major Cities Across the United States

Multicity exhibit in Houston, Atlanta, Boston and Chicago designed for people of all ages to connect with the world's children and learn about UNICEF's global impact

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICEF USA and award-winning multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory have collaborated to premiere, 'Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World's Children,' an interactive and family-friendly experience for audiences of all ages to learn about UNICEF's global impact. Taking place in major cities across the United States, each element shines a light on the world's children, and transcends borders, cultures and languages to create a deeply moving and engaging experience.

Debuting this week in Houston, 'Heart Strings' will showcase the lives of children and families around the world through a multisensory journey with a focus on core areas vital to a child's success and future including healthcare, education, protection and respect. Attendees will participate in eight zones with the opportunity to power a universal song by sharing their pulse to the rhythm of the song, helping compose its lyrics and adding their voice to the chorus. By presenting powerful stories from around the world in a family-centered environment, 'Heart Strings' will highlight issues and concerns facing children, the importance of amplifying youth voices and how local communities can support UNICEF's global mission.

"At the heart of UNICEF USA is our commitment to every child, and we are excited to introduce, 'Heart Strings' to the American public where visitors can learn about the lives of children around the world and witness the impact of UNICEF's relentless work," said Michael J. Nyenhuis, President and CEO of UNICEF USA. "Our wish is for attendees to leave this emotional and educational journey with a sense of optimism in this world and are compelled to support UNICEF's global mission right here in their own communities."

The 'Heart Strings' tour debuts in Houston, followed by stops in Atlanta, Boston and Chicago.

Houston : POST Houston | March 22, 2024 – April 7, 2024

: | – Atlanta : Pullman Yards | April 19, 2024 – May 5, 2024

: Pullman Yards | – Boston : Cyclorama | May 17, 2024 – June 2, 2024

: Cyclorama | – Chicago : Water Tower Place | June 15, 2024 – June 30, 2024

"We take great pride in our collaboration with UNICEF USA to create, 'Heart Strings.' Our mission is to bring people together in the physical world so they can experience emotions and connect with each other. 'Heart Strings' aligns perfectly with that, as technology, interactivity, music and video will contribute to connect audiences to UNICEF's mission and the children of the world," said Jamie Reilly, General Manager at Moment Factory.

'Heart Strings' is made possible by the generous support from Presenting Sponsor Trott Family Philanthropies as well as The 72 Fund, The Sippi and Ajay Khurana Family Foundation, Go Dharmic, Susan Littlefield, Martin Roper and Family, and Melody Wilder Wilson and David Wilson.

To learn more about 'Heart Strings' and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.heartstringsunicef.org. For school and youth organization admissions and to access the educators' guide, please visit: www.unicefusa.org/heartstrings/education.

About UNICEF USA

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to pursue a more equitable world for every child. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more.

UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world's most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org.

About Moment Factory

Moment Factory is a multimedia studio with a full range of production expertise under one roof. Our team combines specializations in video, lighting, architecture, sound and special effects to create remarkable experiences. Headquartered in Montreal, the studio also has other addresses in Tokyo, Paris, New York City and Singapore. Since its inception in 2001, Moment Factory has created more than 550 unique projects worldwide, including the Lumina Night Walk series. www.momentfactory.com.

