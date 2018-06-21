Unichem Pharma Announces Executive Leadership Change

Mr. Delaney is an accomplished leader with over 24 years of experience in brand and generic pharmaceutical management. He brings deep expertise in many areas of generic pharmaceutical management, including sales, marketing, contract negotiation, business development, manufacturing/distribution, third party payor management, product portfolio selection and product life cycle management. Mr. Delaney has worked with outstanding organizations such as Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson and Johnson, HEB Grocery Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, URL Pharma, Cadista Pharmaceuticals, and Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals. Most recently, Mr. Delaney was President of Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a division of Emcure Pharmaceuticals based in Pune, India.

Mr. Delaney commented, "I am honored to accept the role of President and Chief Executive Officer – North America for Unichem at this exciting time for the company. Dr. Mody and the entire Unichem team, have been extremely welcoming to me and my family. They have built a tremendous organization and are very well positioned for the future in the pharmaceutical industry. I look forward to continue to build on this success while helping to identify new and exciting opportunities that will create additional long-term value for Unichem Laboratories."

Dr. Mody commented "With our committed global focus, built on our strength and capabilities, we are confident that with Scott's leadership and dynamism we will reach greater heights."

Mr. Delaney earned his B.B.A. in Accounting/MIS from Baylor University in 1992 and his M.B.A. in 2000 from the McCombs Graduate School of Business, The University of Texas at Austin.

About Unichem:

Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products in the United States. Unichem's focus is on providing quality products with reliable and efficient customer service.

Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Unichem Laboratories Limited. The majority of Unichem products are vertically integrated with in-house active pharmaceutical ingredients. Unichem has a growing list of US FDA approved products and a strong product pipeline to support its growth plans.

Unichem Laboratories, headquartered in India, has also operations in India, Latin America, South Africa, Europe and other emerging markets. For more information about Unichem, please visit our website at www.unichemusa.com.

Media Contact: Scott Delaney

201-226-0240

