Unicity International Announces Issuance of a Composition of Matter Patent for Its Gene Regulation Technology

OREM, Utah, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicity International, a leader in global nutrition and metabolic health solutions, has been issued a US patent for an innovative process in its Genomeceutical technology: US Pat. No. 10,426,756 B2. Unicity International R&D scientists submitted the patent application on August 21, 2019.

The patented composition consists of 10 secondary metabolites. Secondary metabolites are phytochemicals that contain bioactive compounds—scientific research has shown that these bioactive compounds can help maintain healthy gene expression in the body.

"We are so excited to continue to add to our growing number of patents," says Unicity Chief Executive Officer Stewart Hughes. "This is the second patent we have received in a matter of months, all thanks to our team of world-class scientists and nutrition specialists."

Unicity's Genomeceutical technology is utilized in a number of the company's products, including Unicity Core Health. This unique daily supplement is designed to promote overall wellness by delivering the patented gene-regulating metabolites—and other phytonutrients—to the body at different times of the day.

"At Unicity, our team is constantly creating innovative global health solutions that incorporate cutting-edge science and support a healthy lifestyle," said Hughes. "We look forward to creating new products that keep Unicity at the forefront of our industry."

To learn more about this patent and the science behind Unicity products, visit www.unicity.com for more information.

