UniClutch Launches Industry-Defining Clutch System in the United States

16 Oct, 2023

From Australian manufacturer Clutch Industries, UniClutch is an innovative clutch system that delivers uncompromised performance while redefining clutch technology for the automotive aftermarket.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniClutch, a game-changing new clutch system, is launching two product types today for the first time in the United States. Designed for efficiency and performance, this patented product will disrupt the global automotive aftermarket, benefiting everyone from drivers to automotive technicians and parts distributors.

UniClutch and UniClutch Sport will be the first iterations of this system to launch in the U.S. UniClutch's dual core technology significantly boosts torque capacity without compromising drivability. Its one-of-a-kind, patented and adaptable design fits a multitude of vehicles, simplifies inventory management, expedites clutch replacement time, and lessens common installation problems. Compared to UniClutch, UniClutch Sport offers a further 15% more torque capacity and a sport-tuned pedal feel for more serious enthusiasts. These features create a clutch system with mass appeal for consumers and aftermarket businesses alike, as the industry grapples with a continuously challenging supply chain and the need to find labor efficiencies.

"We're thrilled to introduce UniClutch to the United States after seeing strong early success in the Australia market," said Brad Davis, CEO of Clutch Industries. "Auto repair shop feedback has been very positive, especially from technicians praising a faster and easier installation process. It's also been our experience that shops can carry 20 times less inventory without impacting their ability to service any vehicle. We feel confident that UniClutch has the potential to redefine the performance clutch market with this revolutionary design."

Clutch installation is typically an expensive, complicated, and lengthy process. UniClutch's sealed design eliminates the need for flywheel machining, while the Flex Fit technology and pre-alignment allows for hassle-free 'bolt on' installation in minutes. The patented modular technology adapts to different engines and transmissions, greatly reducing installation times and empowering technicians to quickly service a wider range of vehicles.

For parts distributors, UniClutch's patented Flex Fit technology will be transformative in inventory management, simplifying thousands of product variations to just a few. This creates a solution for the complex ordering process for distributors, avoiding the challenges faced by an ever-changing supply chain. With UniClutch, parts distributors can provide consistent service to customers with a better return on investment.

The product's precision engineering and high-quality materials ensure longevity and reliability, decreasing the likelihood of clutch-related issues and subsequent maintenance costs for drivers. A unique QR code found on every UniClutch contains manufacturing and performance specifications for each unit.

At launch, UniClutch will retail exclusively at select NAPA Auto Parts stores across the United States and is also available for purchase online via UniClutch.com.

For more information, visit UniClutch.com.

About Clutch Industries

With more than 70 years of design, development and manufacturing experience, Clutch Industries is the largest and most experienced clutch manufacturer in Australia. With millions of clutch kits produced for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers, Clutch Industries services both the standard replacement and upgrade segments through six divisions: Passenger, Light Commercial, Commercial, 4x4 & Military, Performance and Motorsport. Clutch Industries is uniquely placed in terms of both experience and capabilities to provide the widest range of professionally engineered products in the market today.

