UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya Announces Next Celebrity Chef for Restaurant Residency

The all-inclusive luxury resort, known for its exceptional culinary offerings, welcomes the award-winning Chef Gerardo Vázquez Lugo as its next celebrity chef-in-residence.

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, five-star, all-inclusive beachfront resort in the heart of the Yucatan peninsula, today announced illustrious Chef Gerardo Vázquez Lugo as its next celebrity chef-in-residence to helm the hotel's flagship restaurant, Cueva Siete. Since opening, Cueva Siete has become a vibrant hub of rotating celebrity chefs who interpret the region's cuisine with signature techniques, locally sourced ingredients, and unique flavors. Under Chef Gerardo, Cueva Siete will undergo a culinary renaissance, bringing distinctive new dishes and a fresh perspective to every table.

Since its inception, the Chef-in-Residence program at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya has hosted numerous master chefs to oversee the entire restaurant for two full years, transforming the experience and ensuring a refreshed experience for returning visitors. The resident chef is granted full creative control of Cueva Siete's menu and kitchen in order to showcase their expertise and signature specialties.

"I am thrilled to officially be part of the Chef-in-Residence program at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya. My predecessors, Chef Lula Martin Del Campo, Chef Xavier Perez Stone, and Chef Christian Bravo have truly laid a remarkable foundation and exceptionally high standard for the program," said Chef Gerardo. "I'm most looking forward to seeing hotel guests experience my menu with unique flavors and hopefully, have them coming back for seconds."

Chef Lugo brings over 25 years of experience to Cueva Siete, with a focus on fresh, local, seasonal ingredients and responsible sourcing from regional farmers and growers. He is currently Executive Chef at the renowned Nicos, named among Latin's America's 50 Best Restaurants for 10 consecutive years, and a recipient of the prestigious Diners Club Lifetime Achievement Award. Chef Gerardo has helmed exceptional kitchens across the globe, including Le Bristol in Paris, Las Rosas Restaurant in Turin, Imperial Hotel Tokyo, and numerous others. He serves as a mentor to Young Chefs S.Pellegrino, and also appeared as a judge on the first edition of Netflix series Iron Chef Mexico.

Chef Gerardo's menu at Cueva Siete will feature traditional Yucatan dishes, including Xe'ek, a fresh citrus salad and Salbut Dzik, a modern take on a pulled protein salbute. The menu will dive into local flavors and ingredients like jicama, plantain, purslane and achiote.

With the launch of this latest culinary initiative, UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya further solidifies its reputation as a top culinary destination for thoughtfully prepared, authentic cuisine defined by the unique tastes, textures, and aromas of Mexico's rich culinary heritage.

About UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya

Equal parts international outpost and local getaway – UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya – embraces the contemporary culture of the region. This one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive hotel for the sophisticated traveler offers vacationers a real, unfiltered experience in the backdrop of relaxed luxury complete with locally sourced art and thoughtfully considered artisanal design elements. Guests are encouraged to fully immerse themselves through exclusively developed off-property private excursions, from exploring the region's lesser-known alcoves to dining at local tastemakers' preferred restaurants and bars. On-property culturally inspired experiences include live artistic demonstrations from musicians and painters, and an Executive Mixologist infusing local flavors and ingredients to craft specialty cocktails throughout the hotel. For more information or to book a stay at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, please visit http://www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com. To engage with the hotel socially, visit Facebook.com/unico2087 or find us on Twitter and Instagram @unico2087.

