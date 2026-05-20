Unico Connect Builds AI Voice-to-Order System for Ashokraj Transport & Logistics

MUMBAI, India, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-native technology company Unico Connect has launched an AI-powered ordering system for Ashokraj Transport & Logistics that converts WhatsApp voice notes into structured purchase orders, without requiring buyers to adopt a new interface.

During discovery, the team found that buyers were sending voice notes on the platform while operations staff manually transcribed them into an order system. That step was slow, error-prone, and consumed disproportionate operator time.

Given the challenges its team faced, Ashokraj Transport & Logistics needed a new platform that could:

Eliminate manual data entry for orders received as WhatsApp voice notes.

for orders received as WhatsApp voice notes. Keep buyers on the same channel , not push them onto a new app or web form.

, not push them onto a new app or web form. Reduce errors and missed orders leading to returns and rework.

leading to returns and rework. Support multilingual B2B trade, where buyers move freely between English and Hindi in a single voice note.

To accomplish all these, Unico Connect built on the WhatsApp Business API, handling message routing, media, and session management on the back end.

"The broader business goal the platform itself had to serve was scaling the operation without proportionally scaling the back-office headcount," said Malay Parekh, CEO at Unico Connect.

Each voice note runs through an extraction layer built on LangChain and LangGraph, which pulls line items, quantities, and delivery details and flags anything ambiguous.

To support multilingual B2B trade, the system was designed to handle English and Hindi in the same flow. These languages were chosen because they covered the linguistic reality of the buyer base without forcing buyers to switch how they communicate.

Buyers then confirm the order before it reaches fulfillment. That step catches transcription errors at the point where the cost of correction is lowest.

If an item is out of stock, alternatives are surfaced within the same conversation, keeping the order from failing downstream.

When the audio is poor or the message needs a human read, the case lands in an operator queue with the full conversation intact. Clean orders flow through automatically.

The full platform includes:

Six web portals scoped to distinct user roles, giving each group (buyer admin, operations, dispatch, customer support, finance, and platform admin) a portal built around their workflow, not a single role-switching console.

scoped to distinct user roles, giving each group (buyer admin, operations, dispatch, customer support, finance, and platform admin) a portal built around their workflow, not a single role-switching console. Flutter mobile app for field and operations teams, single codebase across Android and iOS.

for field and operations teams, single codebase across Android and iOS. Barcode scanning at dispatch and receipt, geolocation capture at proof of delivery, and email OTP for verification flows.

at dispatch and receipt, geolocation capture at proof of delivery, and email OTP for verification flows. UPI AutoPay for recurring B2B billing.

Ashokraj Transport & Logistics brought Unico Connect in at the conceptualization stage, based on earlier applications built together. The client owned the domain knowledge. The team built around it using AI-assisted tooling across architecture, code generation, and testing, delivering the full platform in 13 to 14 weeks.

"The client knows who their end customers are, how those customers actually behave, where the friction shows up, and where the money is lost. That ground-truth context shaped the extraction logic in a way no amount of in-house assumption could have," said Parekh.

Since its launch, the new system has achieved significant improvements for Ashokraj Transport & Logistics:

60% faster end-to-end order processing , from voice note received to order ready for fulfillment.

, from voice note received to order ready for fulfillment. 40% reduction in order errors, driven by the structured extraction layer and the in-conversation confirmation step.

Likewise, returns caused by order-capture errors dropped, operations staff shifted from manual data entry to exception handling and customer-facing work, and order volume grew without a proportional increase in back-office headcount.

To learn more about Unico Connect and its AI-powered development services, please visit https://unicoconnect.com.

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect is an AI-native technology partner serving startups, mid-market companies, and enterprises. The company operates across two service areas: AI-Native Product Development (AI-native UI/UX Design, Web and Mobile Applications, AI-powered QA and Testing, Cloud and DevOps) and AI Services (AI Agents, AI Integration, Conversational AI, AI for Teams). Unico Connect serves clients across fintech, logistics, healthcare, property management, and enterprise operations in over 25 countries.

About Ashokraj Transport & Logistics

Ashokraj Transport & Logistics has operated in Indian logistics since 2014. With a fleet of 50+ trucks and 500+ clients, the company covers industrial transport, export services, and time-sensitive deliveries across the country.

Media Contact

Malay Parekh

+91 8655472544

[email protected]

https://unicoconnect.com/

SOURCE Unico Connect