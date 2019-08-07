UNICO National Donates $50,000 to the V Foundation in Memory of Toni Alongi

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO National donated $50,000 to the The V Foundation for Cancer Research, in memory of former member Toni Alongi. The check was presented to Sherrie Mazur, Senior Vice President of Communications at the V Foundation, at UNICO National's annual convention in Nashville, TN, on July 26.

"UNICO National, the largest Italian American service organization in the U.S., is proud to partner with the V Foundation in the fight against cancer," said Frank N. DeFrank, M.D., President of UNICO National. "With this current grant, UNICO has donated $700,000 to cancer research through the V Foundation. Our membership is enthusiastically committed to continue this funding and has already started fundraising for our next grant."

UNICO National has been an exceptional supporter of cancer research. Since 2000, UNICO has helped fund 15 grants through the V Foundation to leading cancer centers in the U.S. All grants presented by UNICO are given in memory of members or their family members who have passed away from cancer. The most recent grant was given in memory of Toni Alongi, who battled breast cancer. Alongi passed away in 2013. The grant in Alongi's memory will help fund the work of Kevin Krull, Ph.D., at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Krull's research focuses on survivors of childhood leukemia with less-developed cognitive skills (e.g., attention, speed of thinking, reasoning) post-chemotherapy and explores which survivors are at higher risk of reduced cognitive functions.

Founded in 1922, UNICO National is the largest Italian American service organization in the U.S. with local chapters throughout the US. Our volunteer members support charitable, educational, and community service projects while promoting Italian heritage.

