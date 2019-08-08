UNICO National's 97th Annual Convention

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO National, the largest Italian American Service Organization in America, held their 97th Annual Convention July 24-27 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

Over 350 Members attended the convention where UNICO wraps up its year with meetings, reports, and social events. Some of the highlights include:

Dr. Frank DeFrank of the Roseto, PA Chapter was elected as National President and the rest of the Executive Committee was elected and named.

of the Chapter was elected as National President and the rest of the Executive Committee was elected and named. Over $100,000 was raised by local Chapters and Members. The money went to UNICO Charities including scholarships, mental health, armed services, Cooley's anemia, and Italian heritage.

was raised by local Chapters and Members. The money went to UNICO Charities including scholarships, mental health, armed services, Cooley's anemia, and Italian heritage. A $50,000 check was presented to The V Foundation for a cancer research grant in honor of deceased UNICO member Toni Alongi .

check was presented to The V Foundation for a cancer research grant in honor of deceased UNICO member . John Alati of the Verona, NJ Chapter was elected as UNICO Foundation President. The Foundation approved several grants totaling almost $90,000 .

UNICO National will hold their 98th Annual Convention July 22-25, 2020 at the Sanibel Harbour Marriott Resort & Spa in Fort Myers, FL.

Media Contact:

Salvatore Benvenuti

219483@email4pr.com

973-808-0035

SOURCE UNICO National