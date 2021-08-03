UNICO National's 98th Annual Convention

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO National, the largest Italian American Service Organization in America, held their 98th Annual Convention July 26-28 at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel in Parsippany, NJ.

Over 300 Members attended the convention where UNICO wraps up its year with meetings, reports, and social events. Some of the highlights include:

Steven Pelonero of the Passaic Valley, NJ Chapter was elected as National President. Steven is a resident of Little Falls, NJ and is married to Patricia Zicot Pelonero for the past 49 years. He has been a member of UNICO for almost 20 years and has served in many capacities before becoming National President.

UNICO National will hold their 99th Annual Convention July 27-30, 2022, at the Intercontinental in New Orleans, LA.

UNICO National is the largest Italian American Service Organization in the United States.

