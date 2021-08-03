UNICO National's 98th Annual Convention
UNICO National
Aug 03, 2021, 08:37 ET
FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO National, the largest Italian American Service Organization in America, held their 98th Annual Convention July 26-28 at the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel in Parsippany, NJ.
Over 300 Members attended the convention where UNICO wraps up its year with meetings, reports, and social events. Some of the highlights include:
- Steven Pelonero of the Passaic Valley, NJ Chapter was elected as National President. Steven is a resident of Little Falls, NJ and is married to Patricia Zicot Pelonero for the past 49 years. He has been a member of UNICO for almost 20 years and has served in many capacities before becoming National President.
- Over $100,000 was raised by local Chapters and Member for various UNICO Charities including cancer research and prevention, scholarships, mental health, armed services, Cooley's anemia, food banks, and Italian heritage.
- A $10,000 check was presented to the Italian American Museum in New York City as the second installment of a $50,000 pledge.
- Christopher DiMattio of the Scranton, PA Chapter was elected as UNICO Foundation Chair. The Foundation approved several grants totaling over $90,000.
UNICO National will hold their 99th Annual Convention July 27-30, 2022, at the Intercontinental in New Orleans, LA.
UNICO National is the largest Italian American Service Organization in the United States.
Media Contact:
Salvatore Benvenuti
973.985.6772
[email protected]
SOURCE UNICO National
