Unicoin and Club 51 Announces Strategic Partnership to Take Networking, Exclusive Experiences and Investment Opportunities to the Next Level

Dec. 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoin, the assets-backed, public reporting company that addresses the extreme volatility of the crypto market, is proud to announce a strategic investment and partnership with Club 51, Latin America's most exclusive business club. As a member of Club 51, Unicoin investors could gain access to a range of events, conferences, and networking opportunities, providing them with unparalleled opportunities to forge strategic connections within Latin America's dynamic business community.

Unicoin will work closely with Club 51 to develop cutting-edge business accelerators, innovation hubs, conferences, and initiatives to foster entrepreneurship and investment opportunities. By leveraging the combined resources and expertise of both organizations, Unicoin aims to create a vibrant ecosystem that supports the growth and success of startups and scaleups across the region.

Towering above the bustling financial district of Mexico City, Club 51 occupies the highest floors (49,50 & 51) of Torre Mayor, a hub for Latin American executives seeking to connect, share insights, and pioneer the future of business endeavors. Ambitious expansion plans are underway, with a luxurious hotel and wellness center for members slated to occupy three floors of the building. The club's global reach will further expand in the coming decade, with new branches anticipated in metropolises such as Madrid, Miami, London and Dubai.

"As the most exclusive Latin American business club, Club 51 is the ideal partner for Unicoin as we continue our rapid expansion in the region," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin. "Together we will shape the future of blockchain, business and investment in Latin America."

"We are thrilled to partner with the pioneering team at Unicoin," said [Club 51 representative Roberto Diaz President of the Club]. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our members with world-class business networking, knowledge sharing, and deal-making opportunities."

The partnership represents a commitment by both companies to drive innovation and bring new economic opportunities to Latin America. Unicoin's goal is to make crypto investing more accessible and transparent, while Club 51 aims to accelerate business growth and connections throughout Latin America.

About Unicoin and Club 51

Unicoin
Unicoin is a next-generation cryptocurrency designed to be profitable and stable. Unlike first-wave coins, Unicoin is transparent, SEC-compliant, and backed by a diversified asset portfolio that includes real estate, equity in high-growth companies and other assets. To date, $500 million worth of unicoins have been sold to over 7,000 investors in more than 100 countries. Unicoin's White Paper is accessible at kmgi.us/white.

Club 51
Founded in 2007, Club 51 provides exclusive access to networking, content and experiences that inspire, educate and connect Latin America's business elite.Club 51 has over 700 members.

