Unicoin Inc. Acquires Copper Mine in the Largest Worldwide Properties-for-Crypto Deal, Valued at $210M

News provided by

Unicoin

16 Aug, 2023, 15:05 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoin, an assets-backed cryptocurrency that addresses the extreme volatility of the crypto market, announced today that it signed an agreement with Electroquímica Del Neuquen S.A., ("Electroquímica") an Argentine corporation, to acquire from Electroquímica the rights to explore and exploit mineral rights located in Argentina, primarily copper. Unicoin creates value for its investors by growing a diversified portfolio of assets, including equity stakes in high-growth companies and real estate properties.

Continue Reading
Unicoin Inc. Acquires Copper Mine
Unicoin Inc. Acquires Copper Mine

The property is known as the Barda Gonzalez Project, in the Neuquen Province of Argentina. The purchase price shall be paid in unicoins. The acquisition is structured pursuant to Unicoin's program of acquiring real estate assets at 140% of their appraised value for unicoins, at an agreed value of $0.50 per unicoin. Unicoin Inc. agreed to pay Electroquímica 420,000,000 unicoins for the acquisition, a $210M value at the 50¢/ú price investors currently pay for unicoins.

The transaction is subject to the completion of due diligence and successful transfer of the mining concessions from Electroquímica. Upon closing of the transaction, Electroquímica will become the largest single holder of unicoins.

"We are pleased to announce a major step forward in achieving our goal of building a $1 Billion real estate portfolio to support the value of Unicoin," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin Inc. Konanykhin also stated that "these valuable property rights significantly increase our total assets, while supporting our ability to raise capital and launch unicoins, providing benefits to all of our investors." 

"We are pleased to have selected Unicoin as our cryptocurrency of choice to partner with as we strongly believe in their business model of an asset-backed coin versus the majority of the coins on the worldwide market with ZERO assets. We look forward with great excitement towards the future to collaborate with Unicoin on other projects around the globe, and to make Unicoin the top cryptocurrency for serious investors worldwide," said Ernesto Bernadet, owner of Electroquímica.

According to consulting firm McKinsey & Co., electrification is expected to increase annual copper demand to 36.6 million metric tons by 2031, with supply forecast to be around 30.1 million tons, creating a 6.5 million-ton shortfall at the start of the next decade. The US Department of Energy added copper to the critical minerals list earlier this month.

Unicoin growth strategy includes innovative fundraising strategies like its Buy Now, Pay Later program and its 140% program, which offer real estate owners the opportunity to use their properties to acquire cryptocurrency.

About Unicoin and Electroquimica Del Neuquen

Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters, the most iconic business series of recent times, according to Forbes magazine. Backed by a diversified portfolio of assets that includes equity in high-growth companies, Unicoin has garnered the support of business luminaries, industry leaders, and policymakers such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Unicoin was designed to address the volatility of early coins with little to no inherent value, which ultimately led to the market meltdown and subsequent crypto winter. Unicoin's White Paper is accessible at kmgi.us/white.

Electroquimica Del Neuquen is an Argentinian exploration company dedicated to the Barda Gonzales project development. To that end, the company has invested in developing the properties and the minerals processing techniques, which has made this project very profitable. For aerial views of the site, click on https://youtu.be/qfkxodr6ng, and for a Google Earth view, see: https://youtu.be/UPgpvLkrQ40

Media Contact:
Pilar Planells
[email protected]
+5491141711804

SOURCE Unicoin

Also from this source

Unicoin Launches UNICOIN WOMEN, an Investment Platform and a Community That Helps Women Take Control of Their Financial Future

Unicoin Reaches the $375 Million Sales Milestone on Its One Year Anniversary

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.