Unicoin Inc. Appoints Jay Derenthal as Strategy Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicoin Inc., the asset-backed public reporting company that addresses the volatility of the crypto market, today announced the appointment of Jay Derenthal as Strategy Advisor to the CEO.

Jay Derenthal

As Founder of Abzon Labs, a cryptocurrency project management consultancy, Jay brings a wealth of experience as an advisor to multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency projects and as a deal flow provider to prominent crypto venture capital funds. Jay served as Media Liaison to the 'Shiba Inu' token project during the 2021 bull run, achieving an extraordinary $1.2 billion increase in SHIB market cap through a media strategy emphasizing project transparency.

Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin Inc., stated, "Jay's profound understanding of cryptocurrencies and tokenized securities will be invaluable in navigating Unicoin through its next growth phase. His proven track record guiding crypto projects from inception to market prominence aligns perfectly with our vision for Unicoin."

Jay Derenthal commented, "Joining Unicoin as the Strategy Advisor to the CEO at such a pivotal point in its evolution is a thrilling opportunity. Fresh off winning the 'Best Vision for Crypto 2.0' award at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, Unicoin is well positioned for considerable expansion. I look forward to playing my part in providing strategic guidance to amplify Unicoin's trajectory as it expands its offerings and strengthens its global brand in the equity-backed cryptocurrency arena."

Jay added, "Navigating the crypto landscape requires skill and foresight. I see myself as a 'Crypto Outfitter & Guide,' helping equip Unicoin with the necessary tools and insights to excel within a complex terrain. My role includes uncovering growth opportunities, advising on tokenomics, securing exchange listings, developing strategic partnerships, and fostering community growth. My goal is ultimately to help Unicoin harness emerging trends and technologies that solidify its position as a leader in the digital asset space."

About Unicoin

Unicoin, a public reporting company, addresses the extreme volatility of the crypto market. Unlike first-wave coins, Unicoin is transparent, SEC-compliant, and backed by a diversified asset portfolio that includes real estate, equity in high-growth companies, and other assets. Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters, the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide and offers viewers the opportunity to invest in billion-dollar ideas in the pre-IPO stage.

About Jay Derenthal

Jay Derenthal serves as a Strategy Advisor to the CEO of Unicoin and Founder of Abzon Labs, a cryptocurrency and blockchain advisory firm.

